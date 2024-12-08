Frustration is brewing among West Bromwich Albion supporters, with the club on a remarkable drawing spree in the Championship.

The Baggies have blanked in nine out of their last ten Championship outings, leaving fans to blame boss Carlos Corberan for the recent dip in results.

With Albion’s only victory coming at Hull City during this streak in early November, West Brom have slipped narrowly just outside the play-off places and eight points off an automatic promotion spot.

Expectations were raised after the Black Country outfit topped the second tier table during the first few weeks of the campaign, but the manner in which they have surrendered that position has been questioned by certain areas of the West Brom fanbase.

Their latest stalemate away at Preston North End last weekend prompted the travelling fans to air more of their frustrations, booing certain tactical decisions made by Corberan in Lancashire.

With a lot of credit remaining in the bank from the way he turned the club around from October 2022, Corberan must change his tactical approach and use this time to repair the increasingly fragmenting relationship between himself and the fans, before it develops into a more toxic situation.

Frustrating West Brom decisions made by Carlos Corberan

The Spanish coach has been called in for some criticism in recent weeks by sections of the Albion faithful, with discontent surfacing around Corberan’s tactics and substitutions.

The main gripe has been the consistent withdrawal of their top scorer, Josh Maja, who has netted 10 times so far this season and is the Championship’s second-highest top scorer behind Norwich’s Borja Sainz.

With the game at 1-1 and hanging in the balance at Deepdale, Corberan elected to withdraw the Nigerian international with five minutes remaining for Jed Wallace, instead of introducing another striker in Devante Cole to play alongside Maja in a front two, with little intent shown of wanting to snatch the three points.

Maja was also bizarrely withdrawn away to Sunderland when desperate to score against his former club, while his absence was felt in mid-October away at Oxford United, with the Baggies conceding a last-minute equaliser shortly after he was taken off.

Exasperation was also felt at the substitutions made in their last home game against Norwich City, with widemen Tom Fellows and Mikey Johnston replaced with 20 minutes to go, despite giving the Canaries full-backs Jack Stacey and Kellen Fisher a tough afternoon up to that point. The introductions of loanee Lewis Dobbin and club captain Wallace took the sting out of their attack and led to a further two points being dropped.

While substitutions have been an issue, West Brom’s defensive-minded approach when going a goal in front has also had supporters spitting feathers, with the side seemingly instructed to hold what they have instead of going for the kill and ensuring victories are secured.

Carlos Corberan’s stubbornness will only end one way

It’s a bit perplexing for the Albion fanbase to link Carlos Corberan to Valerien Ismael in terms of stubbornness, but it’s starting to feel that way with the Spaniard not showing any invention to change the direction of a Championship match at the moment.

The substitutions off the bench from the Baggies boss seem to be very pre-ordained and too like-for-like, with a change in formation needing to be thought about if the original plan isn’t working as intended.

The 41-year-old must develop a plan B in order to deliver more positive results at The Hawthorns and to get the club looking up rather than over their shoulders.

If these issues continue for much longer, Corberan will only have so much time before fans will demand a change of guard, with the likes of Mark Robins and Steve Cooper currently out of work.