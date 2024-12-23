West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan believes his side will have a disadvantage for their Boxing Day clash against Derby County because they have less time to recover after Sunday's game against Bristol City.

He made these comments to the Irish News, following the Baggies' 2-0 win against the Robins.

A brace from Mikey Johnson has given Albion plenty of confidence and momentum heading into the 26th December tie at Pride Park, where they will take on Paul Warne's Rams.

Derby will be desperate to bounce back after their heartbreaking 2-1 defeat away at Luton Town on Friday evening.

The Rams spent a decent amount of the game 1-0 up and looked set to take three points back to the East Midlands, but goals from Tom Holmes and Carlton Morris within a few minutes of each other allowed the Hatters to steal all three points.

Keen not to be involved in a relegation battle, Warne will be desperate to see his team capitalise on their home advantage to grab what could be a crucial three points on Boxing Day, though that won't be an easy task against a confident Albion side, who are currently in the promotion mix.

Championship table (6th-8th) Team P GD Pts 6 Middlesbrough 22 10 35 7 West Bromwich Albion 22 10 35 8 Watford 21 2 34

Carlos Corberan makes strong claim ahead of Derby County match

Not only do Derby have the home advantage, but they have also had the weekend to recharge and get ready for Thursday's game, something Albion didn't have.

Making this point, Corberan said: "Bristol City and us are going to be the teams who suffer in this period. Teams like Derby are going to play four games in a row – we are going to play five.

"They have a week for the Thursday game, while we only played on Sunday. It is a physical disadvantage. It is madness.

Related West Brom will find it hard not to compare summer deal with Stoke City The Baggies will view Nathan Lowe's successful Walsall loan with disappointment, since Reyes Cleary is struggling for gametime.

"Playing against a team at this time of the season who have had two days’ more recovery is unfair. We cannot say we aren’t going for results, it’s my responsibility but it’s too much. Five games in a row.

"We shouldn’t have played today, knowing the games coming. We should’ve played Saturday, like the other teams in the Championship.

"We have only three days in between and it will be difficult from the physical perspective. It is what it is."

Derby County must make use of their double advantage against West Brom

The home advantage could be massive for Derby this term - because they recently secured a big win against Portsmouth and have a half-decent record at Pride Park this term.

They also don't have to travel anywhere for an away game and will either spend Christmas Day night with their family or in a very local hotel.

Not having to travel is a plus for them - and the fact they have a couple of extra days to rest compared to West Brom is big too.

Albion will still be a tough side to face, considering the quality they have in their squad.

But fine margins can often decide the outcome of games and the two advantages Derby have ahead of this clash could prove to be pivotal.