Carlos Corberan continues to work his magic at West Bromwich Albion, with the Baggies still unbeaten after their first four matches of the season.

The Spaniard has overseen victories over Queens Park Rangers, Stoke City and Swansea City so far in the current campaign, with their only dropped points coming in a stalemate with Leeds United at the Hawthorns.

Part of that early form has come down to the goals of Josh Maja, with the former Sunderland man netting a hat-trick on the opening day of the campaign, as well as another strike in the 2-1 victory over the Potters.

The striker’s potency in front of goal could prove to be the difference between the playoffs and an automatic promotion spot this season, although Baggies fans will have their fingers crossed he can stay fit throughout the season.

Josh Maja is fundamental to Carlos Corberan plans

Corberan has been renowned for keeping a tight ship during his time at the Hawthorns, with every player knowing their role in the side out of possession, as Albion prove one of the hardest sides in the Championship to break down.

Owing to that, the Baggies have conceded just twice in the league so far, with Alex Palmer rarely being tested, while Maja’s four strikes at the other end have proved pivotal in earning the points for his side.

Related West Brom deal could provide crucial piece in Wrexham AFC promotion puzzle: View Phil Parkinson signed Mo Faal from the Baggies for an undisclosed fee on transfer deadline day, and he has all the right attributes to succeed.

Albion have never been a side to plunder bagfuls of goals under the Spaniard’s stewardship, so a player who can be as clinical as Maja is being at the start of this season can make all the difference between a top six and a top two finish when we come to crunch time next May.

With four goals from five shots on target, the ex-Bordeaux man is making up for lost time with his stunning start to the season, and looks like a player who has a point to prove having missed so much game time in the past.

Josh Maja's stats for West Bromwich Albion across all competitions, via FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 12 1 0 2024/25 [as of September 6] 4 4 1

With the likes of Tom Fellows, Mikey Johnston and Karlan Grant alongside him, the 25-year-old could have the perfect attacking partners to bring the best out of him in the season to come, and if he stays fit we could see a player capable of breaking the 20-goal barrier.

Josh Maja injury record will concern West Bromwich Albion fans

While Maja’s quality in front of goal has never been in question, the biggest issue of his career has been managing to stay fit for a full season, having never played over 30 matches across a campaign during his time in England.

The only time the frontman managed to keep himself healthy was in the 22/23 season while he played for Bordeaux, where he netted 16 goals and added a further six assists to help his side finish third in Ligue 1.

It was that form across the Channel that convinced Albion to make the move for him last summer, but with just one start throughout the whole of the previous campaign they were yet to see exactly what the striker could produce.

Ankle ligament injuries and knee issues saw the attacker limited to just 198 minutes of league action last season, but so far in the current campaign he has looked like the player that all EFL fans will know is waiting to be unlocked.

15 goals in 24 league games for Sunderland during their League One days is proof that the 25-year-old can get motoring once he gets a proper run in the side, and the early signs are there that he still has what it takes to sustain a promotion push for the Baggies.

A lot of this season’s hopes will lie with the frontman, with Albion fans hoping he puts his injury woes behind him to keep their side as keen promotion contenders throughout the campaign.