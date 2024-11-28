Premier League Leicester City are set to appoint former Manchester United coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

This news comes courtesy of Fabrizio Romano, with this update being a real boost for West Bromwich Albion.

Albion boss Carlos Corberan had been linked with the top job at the King Power Stadium, following Steve Cooper’s departure.

Cooper left the Midlands club on Sunday, following the Foxes' 2-1 home loss against Chelsea. On paper, that wasn't a terrible result, but some fans had been unhappy with the former Nottingham Forest boss for a while, and Top Srivaddhanaprabha made the decision to pull the trigger.

At this stage, Leicester aren't in the relegation zone, which is a boost for his successor, but they are hovering just above the drop zone at this stage and there's work to do for them in their quest to remain afloat in the Premier League for more than one season.

Premier League table (16th-18th) Team P GD Pts 16 Leicester City 12 -8 10 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 12 -8 9 18 Ipswich Town 12 -10 9 (Table correct as of November 28th, 2024)

They were previously an established top-tier team before their relegation to the Championship in 2023, but they performed well for much of the 2023/24 campaign under Enzo Maresca to secure a top-flight return at the first time of asking.

Maresca ended up making the move to Stamford Bridge in the summer and Cooper, who had English top-tier experience under his belt from his time at the City Ground, was appointed as his successor.

However, his reign hasn't exactly been the best, winning just two league games during his time at the helm. They were also hammered in the EFL Cup, by a Manchester United side led by van Nistelrooy.

With this in mind, his departure may not come as a major shock.

After Cooper's sacking, there was plenty of speculation regarding his potential replacement.

There had been reports that Leicester were prepared to pay Corberan's £2m release clause to lure him away from The Hawthorns.

This would have been a sizeable blow for the Baggies, considering the excellent progress he has made with the club since he arrived.

However, he looks set to remain with the second-tier side for now, with transfer insider Romano reporting that van Nistelrooy is set to take charge.

An agreement has now been sealed, with the Dutchman's camp putting pen to paper on deals before being officially unveiled at the King Power Stadium.

His move to Leicester comes shortly after his departure from Man United.

West Brom will be relieved to retain Carlos Corberan

Corberan is a very gifted coach and he has undoubtedly been an asset for Albion since his arrival.

The Spanish coach may not have guided them to the Premier League, but he has arguably overachieved and has done well with the limited resources he's had.

With new ownership now in place, he could push on and enjoy more success.

If he had gone, he would have been hard to replace, so the fact they have been able to retain him will come as a major relief for the board.

Corberan has provided stability at The Hawthorns - and this has aided them massively. Fans will now look forward to seeing where he can take them.