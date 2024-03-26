West Bromwich Albion captain Jed Wallace has issued a warning to fellow winger Mikey Johnston, insisting the club will not be able to afford him if he keeps up the incredible start to his career at the Hawthorns.

Johnston moved to B71 on loan during the January transfer window from Celtic after a lack of gametime with the Hoops and is flourishing so far in the second tier.

The Glaswegian-born wideman has had a blistering start to his stint in a blue and white shirt, exceeding the majority of Albion fans’ expectations and keeping the club in the play-off mix.

The 24-year-old kicked off his goalscoring run with an assured finish against Cardiff City from inside the box.

The loanee would then register carbon copy strikes against Plymouth Argyle and Coventry City, nutmegging his marker before rifling each effort into the top right-hand corner.

But the Republic of Ireland international would produce his best strike yet against QPR, pulling them level with a goal of the season contender as he cut in from the left-hand side and powered an unstoppable effort into the near corner off the inside of the post.

Johnston would follow up this by recording a brace and an assist away at Huddersfield Town, sparking the comeback by netting the equaliser before netting the fourth goal to seal another important three points.

This means the winger has netted six strikes from his opening 10 Championship contests, creating confusion as to why Celtic have parted ways with a player who can be so devastating in front of goal.

Jed Wallace addresses Mikey Johnston’s impact at West Brom

Club captain Wallace addressed the staggering form of Johnston since he stepped foot into the Black Country, admitting the nature of the Championship fits his attributes better.

As reported by the Express & Star, Wallace said: “To be honest he has been unbelievable since he came in the door.

"He settled straight away and has not looked back. Celtic must have some wingers if he can't get a game.

"I think it suits him more. With the big clubs in Scotland they tend to play against teams with ten men behind the ball.

"But the Championship is more open and he has real pace, so it has suited him.

"He has scored some unbelievable goals, and had a goal of the season competition on his own.

"I've told him he needs to slow it down because his price tag is going up every game.

"But he is a great lad who fits in well."

West Brom’s approach to Mikey Johnston

The 24-year-old appears to be hitting his stride in a new environment and has dazzled the Albion faithful with some outstanding displays, with Championship defences struggling to cope with his ability to glide away from his markers and arrow consistent efforts into the back of the net.

With no option to buy included in the loan agreement, West Brom will be sweating on any potential price tag Celtic set during the upcoming summer transfer window, particularly if Johnston maintains his form and contributes to a promotion back to the Premier League.

However, with fresh investment coming into the club from American businessman Shilen Patel, Johnston now remains a realistic target to sign with funds seemingly available.

Johnston’s tremendous form at the Hawthorns is sure to see his heart set on a permanent switch to West Brom to keep his career on an upwards trajectory, and the club must make sure a deal is wrapped up as quickly as possible, to ensure no saga brews between Albion and the Scottish giants.