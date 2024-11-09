West Bromwich Albion started the season in fantastic form, but a recent blip has overshadowed what was a very promising start to the campaign under Carlos Corberan.

The Baggies reached the play-offs last season against all the odds and they'll be looking to replicate that at the very minimum this season, with the league certainly being more open and up for grabs than it was last year.

West Brom haven't played Premier League football since 2021 when they were relegated after just one season in the top flight, and Corberan, who recently celebrated two years in the job at The Hawthorns, is the man tasked with leading the Baggies back to the promised land.

The January transfer window could well define West Brom's season, and if they manage to keep hold of their best players while strengthening too, they'll be well-placed to really compete for promotion.

However, Corberan will know that some of his best players could well attract interest when the window opens, and he'll be desperately hoping he doesn't lose players who have been crucial to his side's efforts this season.

With that in mind, here are the two West Brom players they can't afford to lose in January.

Tom Fellows

Tom Fellows, who came through the Baggies' academy, has been in impressive form yet again this season, and it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if he was to attract interest when the window opens.

The 21-year-old winger is one of the first names on Corberan's teamsheet, and he's developed a reputation as one of the most exciting attacking options in the Championship.

This was recognised in the summer when he attracted interest from Premier League sides like Everton, Southampton, Ipswich Town and Newcastle United, just to name a few, and it's clear that he's a player on the radar of a number of top-flight clubs.

It wouldn't be a surprise if he was the subject of interest yet again in January, and while the Baggies could command a big fee, such is his talent and long-term contract at The Hawthorns, keeping him at the club in a bid to reach the Premier League would be better for the club's long-term interests.

Top flight transfer vultures will be watching Fellows with interest in the coming weeks and losing him in January would be a huge blow.

Josh Maja

After a difficult first season at The Hawthorns, Josh Maja has really come into his own this season and has developed a reputation as one of the deadliest finishers in the Championship.

It's been an impressive turnaround for the 25-year-old who's always been talented but has struggled for fitness, but now he's got a run of games under his belt, the Baggies are reaping the rewards.

His prolific form in the Championship surely won't have gone unnoticed by clubs elsewhere, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise if he was to attract interest in January.

Josh Maja's career path Club Seasons Sunderland 2016-19 Bordeaux 2019-23 Fulham (Loan) 2021 Stoke City (Loan) 2022 West Brom 2023-

Maja has given the Baggies a real focal point up front, and he's become hugely important to Corberan's side, so losing him in January would be a huge blow.

If the striker continues on this current trajectory, then there's no reason why he can't play in the Premier League in the coming years, but West Brom supporters will be hoping it's with them and keeping him will be pivotal to their promotion hopes during the second half of the season.