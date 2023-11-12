Highlights Daryl Dike has faced three long-term injuries during his time at West Brom, including a hamstring tear, thigh injury, and Achilles injury.

Dike's absence has impacted West Brom's performance, as the team lacked a target man to capitalize on service from playmakers.

Dike is expected to return to the matchday squad in December, but West Brom should be cautious and gradually reintroduce him to avoid further injuries.

Since taking the West Bromwich Albion hotseat, Carlos Corberan has had to deal with a number of injury issues in the forward department.

The former Huddersfield Town boss transformed the Black Country outfit last campaign, guiding the Baggies from the foot of the Championship table to the periphery of the play-off places, with Albion supporters hoping a surge in form will see them return to the Premier League at the third time of asking.

Corberan continues to do a stellar job despite issues arising both on and off the pitch, with Albion’s precarious financial situation leading to them taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings to help fund the general running costs of the club.

On the treatment table remains Daryl Dike, who for the majority of the time has been unavailable for selection under Corberan, but with the striker nearing a return to the first-team fold, the Baggies must think carefully about their approach when reintegrating him into the side.

What injury issues has Daryl Dike faced at West Brom?

Dike has received rotten luck since arriving at The Hawthorns almost two years ago, suffering three long-term injuries which have disrupted his career.

The USA international’s first lay-off was a significant blow to former Baggies boss Valerien Ismael, who had signed the former Barnsley man to help with their goalscoring woes.

Dike suffered a serious hamstring tear on his home debut against Peterborough United early in the second half and was subsequently ruled out for the rest of the season. During that time, Ismael had been sacked after Albion slumped down the second-tier table following a number of poor results.

In the 2022/23 term, Dike was part of the squad under Steve Bruce for their opening day draw at Middlesbrough, but missed the next 18 Championship matches following a thigh injury picked up in training.

By the time Dike returned, the 23-year-old was working with his third Albion manager in Corberan. Under the Spaniard, Dike scored seven goals in 21 matches and appeared to be hitting his stride before suffering an Achilles injury in mid-April against Stoke City, ruling him out for between six to nine months after surgery.

How has Daryl Dike’s absence impacted West Brom?

The absence of Dike was definitely a factor in West Brom falling narrowly short of the play-offs last campaign.

his absence put heaps of pressure onto the shoulders of Brandon Thomas-Asante in his first stint in the second-tier after joining from League Two outfit Salford City.

With the forward still adapting to the strenuous demands of the Championship, the 24-year-old registered just seven league goals last term, with the side lacking a target man to get on the receiving end of the service from playmakers John Swift and Jed Wallace. Ultimately, Albion could not compete with their promotion rivals, with sides like Middlesbrough and Coventry City boasting consistent goalscorers in Chuba Akpom and Viktor Gyokeres.

This season has also put Albion in a difficult situation without Dike, with limited firepower in the forward area restricting Corberan to what he can field on a matchday, with the lack of depth a serious concern to maintaining consistency.

When is Daryl Dike expected to return?

The Oklahoma-born forward has recently returned to light training and is ahead of his scheduled return to action.

There were fears the Albion faithful would not see Dike again until the new year, but with the progression made recently, he could feature in the matchday squad at some point in December.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail Corberan said: “[Dike] is taking and getting his fitness conditions, you need to manage very well how much time he is on the pitch, but he is working well and we are keeping the plan how it was in the beginning.

"It means he will one of the options more in the squad, if he keeps progressing well, at the end of December.”

What should West Brom’s plan be for Daryl Dike?

With Dike coming back from yet another lengthy layoff, Corberan will have to remain patient and gradually reintroduce him off the bench for limited minutes. A lack of match fitness will certainly see him not make the starting XI immediately, but Dike has the ability to be a nuisance in the second half as the games stretch, using his aerial threat and strength to pose challenging questions to opposition defenders.

Albion paid a reported £7 million fee for Dike back in January 2022 and would not want to see that amount of money go to further waste by rushing him back into action and risking yet another injury issue.

It does seem like a last chance saloon for Dike in regard to his West Brom career, with many supporters frustrated he remains on the wage bill despite not playing a significant amount of football, which is a problem highlighted by the Baggies’ financial issues off the pitch. However, if Albion can put together a plan that sees Dike maintain his fitness long-term, it could be a massive boost to propel them into the promotion mix come the end of this season.