Josh Maja has been superb so far for West Brom in the 2024/25 season, and his goal-scoring prowess has been a key reason behind the Baggies' excellent start to the season.

Albion suffered their first hiccup shortly before the international break, and while they are winless in their last three matches going into the next run of fixtures, it is not a run of form that will continue once they get back to their very best.

Carlos Corberan has inspired his side to recover from the disappointment of losing in the play-off semi-finals to Southampton last season, and has got fringe players such as Maja fit and firing, taking them to fourth in the table.

While it has been a tremendous opening nine games, a recent development away from The Hawthorns will have got West Brom's attention with current Stoke City loanee, Tom Cannon, who could be available to buy from Leicester City, as per Alan Nixon.

It's a potential move that could be perfect for the West Midlands outfit, as they look to ease any pressure that could be placed on Maja to keep scoring.

Tom Cannon could be a promotion guarantee for West Brom

Leicester hold a recall option in Cannon's loan deal at Stoke, and while frustrating for the Potters, it is something that may be capitalised on by both Sheffield United and West Brom, according to Nixon's Patreon report.

There was a huge amount of conversation surrounding the 21-year-old in the summer, with the Foxes offering him out on a permanent deal for £7 million before he made the switch to the bet365 Stadium temporarily.

Nevertheless, this fresh update surrounding Cannon will be of huge interest to the Baggies, especially with the £10 million price tag slapped on the striker.

A potential loan-to-buy deal, which would perhaps be triggerable upon promotion to the Premier League if it happens, could be the perfect way for West Brom to almost guarantee a return to the top flight, with the former Everton forward already proven as an extremely capable Championship level player.

His four-goal performance against Portsmouth at the start of October was a huge statement, and could be a sign of things to come if he continues to get opportunities for Stoke.

In a team higher up the division, chances to score will only come about more frequently. With Tom Fellows on the wing at The Hawthorns, Corberan already has one of the most impressive chance creators in the division in his ranks and Cannon would thrive playing off him.

Potential Tom Cannon deal would ease West Brom, Daryl Dike fitness worries

Although it will cause a selection headache for Corberan with Maja if Cannon does sign for West Brom, it could ease any pressure for Daryl Dike to get himself back from injury quicker than he needs to.

The American suffered his second ruptured Achilles in the space of a year back in February, and has not featured in the matchday squad since February.

A quality player on his day, there will be uncertainty over how he comes back from this prolonged break, especially as it is the second occurrence of the injury.

Cannon gives Corberan the confidence of having two superb Championship strikers available to him, and with his goals alone, he could fire the Baggies up to the Premier League.

Tom Cannon's Stoke City Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 5 (5) Minutes Played 388 Goals 4 xG 1.76 Shots (On Target) 10 (6) Pass Accuracy 64.8% Dribble Success 33.3% Recoveries 3 *Stats correct as of 16/10/2024

£10 million does sound like a lot of money given his lack of experience in the top flight, but the Cannon has an extremely high ceiling, and has the potential to be a household name in the future if he continues on his current trajectory.

But, it is Leicester who hold all the cards currently, and West Brom will have to be ready to make a bid for the striker if he is recalled from his loan, something that will only cause pain to Stoke.