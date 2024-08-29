West Bromwich Albion have signed Callum Styles on a four-year contract from Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

Carlos Corberan's side will be looking to build on their 2023/24 campaign which saw them reach the play-offs, and with the league looking more open this season, there's no reason why they can't challenge for promotion if they make the right additions.

West Brom have already completed the signings of Torbjorn Heggem, Devante Cole, Joe Wildsmith, Gianluca Frabotta, Lewis Dobbin, Paddy McNair, Ousmane Diakité, and Uros Racic this summer. The latter two can operate in midfield, with Diakité perhaps seen as the long-term replacement for Okay Yokuslu.

Jayson Molumby remains, whilst Alex Mowatt agreed to fresh terms with a new contract. However, they remained light in midfield after the departures of Yokuslu, Yann M'Vila, and Nathaniel Chalobah as well.

When considering the volume of experience and also the number of minutes those players covered last season, it means that the Baggies are going to be a new-look side this year in some ways. It's necessary squad churn, even if some continuity is also required.

West Brom sign Callum Styles from Barnsley

Albion had been chasing Styles for a number of weeks now, with Sky Sports reporting earlier this month that Barnsley had rejected a deal for their midfielder from the Baggies. Alan Nixon reported at one stage that the Championship side were planning to offer striker Modou Faal to Barnsley as part of their next offer to sign Styles.

In the end, a deal was struck without Faal, but many West Brom fans are somewhat concerned at the signing after some difficult seasons for Styles in the last few years.

Styles had a disappointing loan spell on Wearside in the second half of last term, making 12 appearances in total and having little on-pitch impact, with the Black Cats subsequently revealing that they would not be taking up an option on his loan deal.

He remained keen to secure a permanent exit from Oakwell after a disappointing loan stint with Sunderland, and the versatile utility man can operate in numerous roles. He has been deployed as a full-back, a wing-back, a wide midfielder, and in central midfield.

That's useful to have for almost any side, with Styles' skill-set allowing him to step into those roles and function well, even if there have been difficult spells in his career in recent seasons. That versatility means that he could be a bargain deal in many ways, given the situation surrounding his contract at Oakwell heading into the summer.

Styles, you would imagine that would complete their options at the base of midfield, unless he is seen as more of an attacking left-back option or selfless pressing wide option for West Brom.

Related Southampton plot last gasp £10m West Brom transfer move Tom Fellows could be set for a move to the Premier League

Styles' fresh start with West Brom

Styles has been a good player at Championship level before, be that in flashes with Millwall or during Barnsley's play-off tilt a few seasons ago.

However, largely his time at Sunderland and with Millwall was either indifferent or underwhelming, but there is a clearly talented player in there with Styles as well.

He has clear ability as a box-to-box midfielder or wide player down the flank, as he can carry the ball over decent distances and connect the play through the thirds of the pitch in various ways.

His work ethic and tenacity, combined with his engine, should make him a hit with Corberan. If any manager knows how to get his career back on track, then it is West Brom's Spanish miracle worker.

Callum Styles' career stats - as per Transfermarkt (28/08/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists Bury 47 0 3 Barnsley 151 13 9 Millwall 22 1 1 Sunderland 12 0 1 Hungary 23 0 1

A fresh start under one of the best coaches in the division could be just the tonic, and Corberan is the right man to get the most out of Styles and get him firing at his best again.

He's previously shown his class at Barnsley, with 2020/21 perhaps the best year of his career to date. Whilst the sheer number of caps he has accrued as a fairly regular player for Hungary also highlights a useful player.

At 24, he also has resale value for the Baggies as well, meaning the deal this summer could be an absolute bargain for a nominal fee.