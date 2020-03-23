West Brom? Burnley? What does the future hold for QPR’s Bright Osayi-Samuel?

Bright Osayi-Samuel has had a tremendous season with Queens Park Rangers.

He like so many others at the club has been galvanised by Mark Warburton. The ex-Brentford boss inherited a team of young stars that progressed nicely under Steve McClaren last season, but never really set the Championship alight.

Under Warburton though, Osayi-Samuel and the likes of Ebere Eze, Ilias Chair and Ryan Manning have all established themselves as some of the league’s brightest talents.

So what might the future hold for Osayi-Samuel? Both he and Manning were set to leave the club when their contracts expired in the summer. To allow both to leave for free would’ve been a ludicrous move by the club, and both have since signed contract extensions until 2021.

But that doesn’t mean that either Osayi-Samuel or Manning’s futures at the club are secured – if anything it means that QPR are now going to try and sell in this coming summer.

Osayi-Samuel could have a number of suitors. West Brom have been showing the most recent interest – Slaven Bilic’s side were said to be keen on a £7 million move at the start of the year, whilst Sean Dyche of Burnley showed a passing interest in January.

It’s hard not to see an inevitable wave of player outgoings this coming summer at QPR. The main talking point will be Eze and if he leaves, which is highly-likely, then one or two will surely follow.

Osayi-Samuel has been one of the Championship’s best wide midfielders in the second-half of the season in particular, and has really asserted himself as a dynamic winger, with plenty of physical attributes and a keen finish in-front of goal too.

He’d make any Championship team better and will surely be a Premier League player one day. QPR need to get the right price for him though – the club have been guilty of accepting the first offer that comes in for players in the past few seasons.

The club will likely listen to any offers for Eze first and, judging by the price they receive and accept for him, they’ll make amendments to their asking price for Osayi-Samuel.