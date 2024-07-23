Highlights Thomas-Asante's impressive growth from League Two to Championship makes him an attractive asset for Southampton.

Last season's Championship play-off final winners Southampton are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Football Insider revealed that the Saints have set their sights on the Ghana international as Russell Martin's men strive to achieve Premier League survival.

Last season, the former Salford City man scored 11 goals and produced two assists in 39 Championship appearances and 32 league starts.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 2023/24 Championship stats as per FotMob Appearances 39 Starts 31 Minutes played 2,741 Shots 74 Shots on target 31 Expected goals (xG) 12.7 Goals 11 Assists 2

West Brom fan pundit offers verdict as Saints move for Thomas-Asante

Football League World's Baggies fan pundit, Matt Smith, said: "Probably most people would say it's a surprise (that Southampton are interested).

"He's not a Premier League player, he's not a clinical goalscorer, he's not the complete package, and he only just stepped up from League Two.

"But for me, it's not a surprise because he has shown all the attributes that you sort of want to see in a player.

"Obviously, he has just stepped up from League Two, two years ago, and he's then scored double figures in two Championship seasons, which takes some doing, I think, to make that step straight away and do so, so effectively.

"And he's clearly a player that likes to learn, is always wanting to improve.

"I'd say your non-technical attributes, like your running, your hold-up play, your strength and power, but also your mental attitude, (being) really willing to sacrifice yourself for the team, all that sort of stuff he's got.

"Which I'm sure most managers like, including those in the Premier League.

"I'm sure that's something Russell Martin would obviously be keen on as well.

"He's clearly getting better, and better, and better with every season.

"If he continues to improve, then why can't he be a Premier League player?

"He's played two seasons of Championship football, he's been (the) top-scorer twice of a team playing in the play-offs.

"He could have had a lot more goals, (but) I think that just shows that he's certainly willing to improve, and therefore it's not that much of a shock that a Premier League team could be interested in a player who's so influential.

"He's such a player I really, really enjoy watching, and he gives us such a positive vibe.

"I just think that, no, it shouldn't be a surprise.

"It's definitely the characters that Premier League teams want, and when he's shown such an ability to improve and develop and has got double figures in goals, and has so much more to his game, it's not too much of a surprise for me.

"Whether I think he'd be an immediate success in the Premier League, or not, is another question.

"Can he make the step-up?

"I'll be shocked if he went to the Premier League and scored 10 goals, but I'd say the same thing for most Championship strikers.

"Maybe one day, I'm not sure he'd be a starter, I'm not sure he'd be an effective Premier League player, so right now, maybe not.

"But in the future, I wouldn't rule it out.

"What kind of fee should Albion be looking for?

"I don't think we particularly should be selling him but if we were to sell him on, then I'd say it would have to be a minimum of £5m, minimum of £5m.

"Maybe looking towards six (million) from a Premier League club, six and above.

"Perhaps a sell-on fee or is there a player that Southampton can let us have in return on loan?

"I'm not sure."

Baggies should look to keep hold of Thomas-Asante

As summarised by Matt, Thomas-Asante is a forward who has improved since joining the Baggies from League Two Salford, and can be a real asset in the Championship.

The 25-year-old has developed his game well under the stewardship of manager Carlos Corberan, so Albion should look to retain his services unless Southampton, or indeed another Premier League club, come in with a handsome fee for the striker's signature.

If the Baggies are to make another successful top-six push next season, then Thomas-Asante is likely to have played a key role in that for Corberan's men.