West Brom boss Valerien Ismael reveals talks over future of striker

Jordan Hugill joined West Brom on loan back in the summer but has so far not had the desired effect – and boss Valerien Ismael has now revealed to Birmingham Live that he has spoken with the forward about his future.

The deal for the striker would see him stay at the club until the end of the current campaign. However, with the club currently on the hunt for fresh forwards to produce the goals on a more regular basis, he may end up back at Norwich sooner than that.

Norwich have only given the former Preston man seven starts since his move to Carrow Road and while he has produced four goals during that time, there hasn’t been much room for him in the Canaries squad.

Quiz: Can you name which club West Brom signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Jordan Hugill? Norwich Watford Brentford Leeds

It has led to him being shipped out on loan and despite his previous stint in the Championship with PNE producing the goods – 23 goals during his time at Deepdale for example – he has not been able to hit those same heights with West Brom this year.

Despite being given 11.2 lots of 90 minutes, he has only produced one goal and those around him have ended up producing more than him. With the Baggies desperate for more regular goals, they may now turn elsewhere to find them.

Valerien Ismael has now revealed to Birmingham Live that he has indeed spoken to Hugill about his future at the club – and that he now has ‘clarity’ over his future.

He said: “We had a chat with Jordan earlier this week.

“It’s clear. I told him my opinion, my vision, he got clarity. It’s not only about Jordan. I’ve been here now – with my staff – for six months and we gave a chance to everyone.

“We have an overview of all the players, we know what we want to see and at some point you have to make a decision. Sometimes when you make a decision it could be painful for people but it’s important to make that decision to move forward and to make sure we do the right thing for the club.”

It means that the striker could ultimately end up being sent back to Norwich before his deal is set to run out – and that could then mean another loan or permanent move out elsewhere.

The Verdict

Jordan Hugill has proven in the past that he can produce the goods but he hasn’t done it at West Brom.

The striker perhaps just isn’t built for the system or the style of play that Valerien Ismael wants. He hasn’t scored as regularly as he would have liked and it may ultimately lead to the end of his time at the Hawthorns.

It could ultimately work in the forward’s favour, as it will mean that he can seal a deal elsewhere perhaps and refind his goalscoring form. He could even be given a go at Norwich in the Premier League as they look to try and steer clear of the drop.

It looks less and less likely that he will see the season out at West Brom though and we may see him playing elsewhere before the window closes its doors.