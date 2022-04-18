West Brom boss Steve Bruce makes Andy Carroll admission

West Bromwich Albion boss Steve Bruce has said he is delighted that Andy Carroll has remained fit during his time with the Baggies so far.

Carroll has had an injury plagued career and linked up with the Baggies on a short-term deal until the end of the season back in January.

So far, Carroll has appeared 13 times for West Brom, scoring three goals in those matches.

“What is good for him is that his ankle is good,” Steve Bruce told the Express and Star when discussing Carroll.

“He deserves that bit of luck.”

“I had him for two years up at Newcastle and the one thing Andy wanted to do all the time was play. That was his frustration.”

“If he stays well and he stays fit, Andy Carroll is always a handful for any defender with his sheer physicality.”

“That was his third goal for us against Blackpool and I’m delighted he is fit, that is the most important thing for him.”

With his contract up in the summer, many have speculated whether or not Carroll will remain with the Baggies this summer.

The player himself has spoken out recently on the matter, saying that he would be delighted if he could remain at the Hawthorns beyond the end of this season.

Steve Bruce and Andy Carroll today face Nottingham Forest in the Sky Bet Championship with kick-off set for 3pm.

The Verdict

It’s great to see Andy Carroll playing regularly and staying fit this season.

His brief spell at Reading followed by joining the Baggies has re-ignited his career and as long as he remains healthy, he may have done enough to earn an extension at the Hawthorns this summer.

If not, there will no doubt be plenty of other suitors, with the tall forward a handful for any defender, as Bruce said.

Whatever happens in terms of the club he’s at going forward, let’s hope Carroll can continue to remain healthy and able to feature regularly going forward.