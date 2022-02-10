West Brom boss Steve Bruce makes admission over Sheffield United ace

West Bromwich Albion head coach Steve Bruce has told The Star that he believes that Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp will go down in folklore in the long run.

The Steel City club beat the Baggies 2-0 last night, with the captain taking centre stage as he scored twice to put Bruce’s men to the sword on a night to forget at Bramall Lane.

Sharp is now into double figures for goals this season and also has a wide array of assists to his name this term as he continues to show on a consistent basis that age is purely a number for a player of his goalscoring talents.

And it was a fact that was certainly backed up by the Albion boss, who couldn’t help but praise his fellow professional after the game when speaking to the press:

“He’ll go down in folklore here, there’s no doubt about that whatsoever. The only thing I don’t like about him is that he always seems to score against me, or teams that I’m managing.”

Sharp is set to see his current contract expire with the Blades come the end of the season, which means that he could well depart the club that he has supported all his life.

Paul Heckingbottom has however made it clear that he would like to tie his talisman to a new contract as soon as possible.

The Verdict

Sharp is going from strength to strength in a red and white shirt and is arguably getting better and better like a fine wine.

He is still showing that he is the top dog on the United side of the city and has shown no signs of slowing down despite his ageing legs.

There are sure to be talks going on over a new contract and the fans will certainly be hoping that their hero stays put in the long run.

It will be interesting to see how many more goals he can hit this season.