West Brom boss has final say on Matheus Pereira as permanent signing awaits

Slaven Bilic has explained why he thinks Matheus Pereira will come as a ‘bargain’ to West Brom when they complete the £8.25 million deal to sign him.

West Brom will return to Championship duties against local rivals Birmingham City today, and following the game, Pereira’s loan deal at the club will be made permanent.

The Brazilian joined on-loan from Sporting CP in the summer with a view to a permanent deal. Now as West Brom look set to achieve promotion to the Premier League, they’re just 90-minutes away from securing Pereira’s permanent services.

Speaking to Express & Star, Bilic explained how he came to recognise Pereira as a player with great potential:

“He wasn’t a known player before. I have many friends in Germany and I knew him from there, from Nuremberg.

“He played in the Bundesliga and got relegated while on loan from Sporting. I saw a player that not only had Brazilian and Portuguese skill but also character, physicality, determination and personality.

“That is why we wanted him so much. That was his price then. Now it looks like a bargain. But why? Because he hit the ground great. We are delighted with him. It looks like an extremely great deal.”

The 24-year-old has so far scored six Championship goals this season, with 16 assists to his name – more than any other player in the league.

Fans have quickly warmed to Pereira, and the neutral viewer has widely recognised Pereira as one of the Championship’s most dynamic, and most impressive players this season.

Having spent the previous two seasons out on-loan, Pereira’s West Brom stint has proved to be the most prolific of his career yet, and come the final whistle against Birmingham today, he’ll be a permanent figure at the club.

The verdict

Few players in the Championship are as technically gifted as Pereira, and few have ever been so effective in their first season in English football. Bilic is right as well – Pereira for little over £8 million is a steal in today’s market, and he’s bound to be the man who fires the club back into the top-flight.