For quite some time now, Burnley have been the runaway team in the Championship.

From their very first league match away at Huddersfield on the opening day of the campaign, the Clarets have looked a cut above, and their performances and hard work has resulted in an immediate return to the Premier League.

Indeed, that was confirmed on Friday night, with Kompany's side winning 2-1 away at Middlesbrough to ensure nobody can now knock them out of the top two.

With a very healthy lead over second-place Sheffield United, too, it looks likely that the Clarets will also go on to win the league title.

What has Carlos Corberan said about Burnley and Vincent Kompany?

Having achieved such an impressive feat, and in such a convincing way, Vincent Kompany has earned praise from a wide spectrum of bosses and pundits.

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan is the latest to aim praise at the Belgian, opening up on his relationship with the Burnley boss and speaking out on his achievements at Turf Moor this season.

Indeed, revealing that he regularly speaks to Kompany, Corberan said on their relationship and his achievements at Burnley, via The Telegraph: "With some people you have that connection and we share the same ideas on football,"

“What he has done this year is unbelievable.

"He arrived at a perfect moment and has changed a club with a philosophy in one summer.

"He is very clear with how he wants to play and the players that he needs to do it.”

How is West Brom's season going under Corberan?

Of course, Corberan also has a metaphorical horse of his own in the race for promotion, albeit they must try and achieve a play-off place first.

West Brom currently sit 10th in the division, five points adrift of the play-off positions at present, albeit with a game in hand on Coventry, Preston and Norwich ahead of them.

We must not forget that Corberan arrived with the club sitting very far down the Championship standings, and were it not for that slow start, they would have been very likely land a play-off spot this season.

Can Corberan emulate Kompany's success at West Brom?

What Vincent Kompany and Burnley have done this season is very rare.

Indeed, if you are using them as the benchmark against which you are measuring your own success, you are setting your standards very high indeed.

However, having come so close to promotion at Huddersfield Town, Corberan can definitely go on to have promotion success at a club the size of West Brom if they can get things right.

It may be that the best is to come next season, though, with Corberan having the full campaign at his disposal.