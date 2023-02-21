West Brom boss Carlos Corberan reacts to Ken Sema’s brave Watford video

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has hailed the “bravery” of Watford wide player Ken Sema after his post-match interview yesterday.

Sema has a stammer and is Swedish, meaning English is not his first language, but came out to do multiple interviews after playing a starring role in the Hornets’ 3-2 win over Championship play-off rivals West Brom at Vicarage Road.

The 29-year-old opened the scoring for Watford midway through the first half – reacting first to slam in the rebound after Keinan Davis’ shot – and then bagged the winner 12 minutes from time – seeing his curling strike deflected in by Baggies defender Erik Pieters.

The Hornets’ hero spoke to club media after the game, revealing his happiness to play a key role in a “must-win” game for his side, and has rightfully received plaudits for his bravery.

Among those to praise Sema are Corberan, whose Albion side were sunk by the Swede’s brace.

He took to Twitter to praise the Watford player and suggest his “bravery to tackle challenges inspires a lot of people”.

In football, as in life, facing up to difficulties makes us stronger. The bravery to tackle challenges inspires a lot of people. https://t.co/qAl4BJbXoW — Carlos Corberán (@CarlosCorberan) February 21, 2023

The win takes Watford up to fifth ahead of their game against second-placed Sheffield United this weekend.

West Brom, meanwhile, are 10th – four points back from the play-off places and will take on Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The Verdict

This is a classy message from Corberan, who must’ve been frustrated by his side’s defeat but has still reached out with this positive message.

Sema’s bravery certainly deserves the reaction it has received and will likely prove inspirational to a lot of other people with stammers.

The 29-year-old popped up with a brace that could prove massive to his side’s play-off hopes.

It was quite the evening for him all in all.