Highlights West Brom's Carlos Corberan warns his team to be prepared for a dangerous Leeds United side who will be looking to bounce back after their recent defeat.

Corberan highlights that Leeds still have Premier League quality players and warns that they will pose a challenge, despite their transition period.

The West Brom boss expresses his excitement to return to Elland Road, where he had a successful time as part of Leeds United's coaching staff under Marcelo Bielsa.

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has warned that the Baggies need to be "ready" as Leeds United will be "dangerous" and are "going to go for the game" after last weekend's defeat to Birmingham City.

The Spanish coach came through the ranks at Elland Road, serving as the U23s boss and later an assistant to Marcelo Bielsa, but returns to his former stomping ground as Albion head coach this evening.

How have Leeds and West Brom started the season?

After defeat to Blackburn Rovers in their opener, the Baggies earned their first victory of the 2023/24 Championship campaign by beating Swansea City 3-2 at The Hawthorns on the weekend.

Corberan's side raced into a three-goal lead before the hour and held off a late Swans charge to secure all three points and get up and running for the season.

Things haven't been quite as positive for Leeds and new boss Daniel Farke, who is still searching for his first Championship victory with the Whites after a 2-2 draw with Cardiff City and last weekend's 1-0 defeat at the hands of Birmingham City.

The latter came on the road but Farke's side are back at Elland Road this evening and should benefit from a raucous atmosphere under the lights.

Carlos Corberan's Leeds United warning

Injuries and transfer speculation mean it'll be a weakened Leeds XI that lines up in West Yorkshire this evening but Corberan has been quick to highlight the dangers they pose in a warning to his players.

He told Birmingham Live: "I think that Leeds, when you play against teams like this, or Southampton, or Leicester, when they are relegated from the Premier League they are going to have a transition period. Especially when you change the coach, and this happens normally in that scenario, but they still have Premier League players.

"In the case of Leeds, they have Premier League players from the last three years. They have a group of Premier League players. I know they are in this transition where some players don't want to keep playing and they prefer the transfer, and other players will come. They have two or three new players who are probably going to be in the starting XI, and I know they'll be a team with still more things to come in the market because they're in this transition period.

"That doesn't mean that they're not dangerous now. Especially for me, these teams, after one defeat, are even more dangerous. They're at home after one defeat and that's the time you have to be ready because they're going to go for the game."

Carlos Corberan's Elland Road verdict

Tonight's game will be Corberan's first at Elland Road since leaving the club to take charge of Huddersfield Town in 20202 and the West Brom head coach is relishing his return.

He said: "I enjoyed a lot my time there. I have only good memories with the U23s - in the second year we won the league and the cup and it was a nice time there. Of course after I worked with Bielsa - my time in Leeds was a time that has helped me a lot to develop and grow as a coach. We have good moments because personally I spent two years with Marcelo Bielsa and there isn't a price you can pay for this.

"From the targets point of view, we achieved two times the top six - the first year, unfortunately in the play-offs, we didn't achieve it. The second year we achieved promotion to the Premier League. I have very good memories of my time there and it's the first time I will be back at Elland Road."