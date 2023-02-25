West Brom boss Carlos Corberan hails Middlesbrough key figure ahead of clash

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has praised Middlesbrough’s manager Michael Carrick for his work at the Riverside ahead of the two sides’ clash this afternoon, speaking to his club’s media team.

Both Carrick and Corberan have been praised for the jobs they have done at the Riverside and The Hawthorns since their appointments, with both struggling under Chris Wilder and Steve Bruce during the early stages of the campaign.

Their current managers have been able to launch them into the promotion mix, though the Teesside outfit are in a stronger position at this point with the Baggies losing their previous two league games against Birmingham City and Watford.

Think you’re a hardcore West Brom fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who is the club's current no. 1? Alex Palmer Josh Griffiths David Button Boaz Myhill

Now just four points adrift of Sheffield United following their two recent victories, Boro are in with a shout of winning automatic promotion at the end of the campaign, with January signings Cameron Archer, Dan Barlaser and Aaron Ramsey likely to help their cause.

Although their squad depth is arguably their main asset at this point, Carrick has also been crucial, thriving despite being inexperienced as a head coach and proving his worth in management.

And Corberan had no shortage of praise for his opposition number coming into today.

Speaking ahead of this clash, he said: “They have won five games in-a-row which means they are doing things very well. Their new coach has done a very good job since he arrived and he’s changed plenty of things.

“These things only increase our motivation for tomorrow though. We have a group of players which is capable of winning football games and we need to work hard to do it.”

The Verdict:

Carrick has done a very good job since his arrival and that’s why he deserves a lot of praise – because this wasn’t and still isn’t an easy job considering the expectations there are at the Riverside.

After missing out narrowly on the top six last term, many Boro supporters will be expecting the club not just to finish in the play-offs this term, but also to challenge the Blades for second place.

That won’t be an easy assignment considering the Blades will effectively be seven points above the Teesside club, so Carrick will need to keep his team focused on one game at a time despite the opportunity they have to win automatic promotion.

The team should take a lot of credit too, with certain individuals stepping up to the plate at crucial times to make a real difference.

Hayden Hackney has done well to step up to the senior side, Jonny Howson has been a reliable figure in the middle of the park once again, Marcus Forss has adapted to life at the Riverside well, Matt Crooks has contributed majorly from the bench and Cameron Archer has made a good early impact.