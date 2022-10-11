West Brom board revelation emerges following decision to dismiss Steve Bruce

It was previously made clear at West Brom that Steve Bruce would be judged on his results during this set of games before the World Cup interval, according to Birmingham Live.

However, the Baggies’ board’s stance seemingly changed with the 61-year-old being relieved of his duties yesterday, overseeing two losses and one draw since the previous international break.

Starting October in a disastrous fashion as they missed a penalty and conceded late in a 3-2 loss against Swansea City, they then suffered a 1-0 defeat against Preston North End in midweek before returning to The Hawthorns at the weekend.

Although they managed to keep their first clean sheet since mid-August in a 0-0 draw against Luton Town, the damage was already done at that point with many supporters turning against the experienced manager following an extremely poor start to the campaign.

Winning just one of their opening 13 league fixtures and sitting in the relegation zone currently, they are at risk of falling into further trouble unless they can turn their fortunes around quickly.

They have seven games to go until the winter break and it was initially believed that Bruce would be given that period to try and guide Albion to a much better position, with CEO Ron Gourlay previously reluctant to sack him.

However, he has only taken charge of three games following the last international break and the Baggies are now on the prowl for a new manager following yesterday’s decision.

The Verdict:

His tenure simply couldn’t go on any longer and this is why Albion were right to pull the trigger, although their decision to dismiss him should have come sooner considering the number of games he had to prove himself.

The 61-year-old didn’t just have this season to shine – but also the final few months of last season and that’s why they would have been justified to pull the trigger during the first international break.

Although he did welcome several players into the squad late including Martin Kelly, Tom Rogic and Erik Pieters, it’s not as if Albion fully rebuild their squad and this is why he wasn’t entitled to too much time at the helm.

It never looked as though results were going to get better, even though they did manage to record an impressive home victory against Hull City earlier in the season.

They may have deserved more points from some games – but it’s a results business and not a performance one. This is ultimately why Albion had no choice but to relieve him of his duties in the end.