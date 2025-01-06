West Bromwich Albion are still in the market for a new manager following the departure of Carlos Corberan last month, who left to take up a new role at Valencia.

Now in the second half of the season, the Baggies need to act fast to get a new manager through the dooror they risk being knocked out of their play-off spot, which they currently hang onto by a thread.

One of the teams in the chasing pack is Blackburn Rovers, and it's their manager, John Eustace, who the Baggies hold a torch for, according to talkSPORT.

Naturally, completing a deal to take the manager of one of their immediate promotion rivals will be tough, but West Brom fans will be quick to point out that they're probably better equipped to make a return to the Premier League than the Lancashire club.

Eustace's stock has perhaps never been as high as it currently is, so Rovers fans certainly won't be resting easy amid this latest development, and they'll know that their promotion hopes this season almost certainly hinge on keeping him.

Related Blackburn Rovers set to make move for versatile Crystal Palace veteran Blackburn Rovers are eyeing up an audacious move for a forgotten Crystal Palace man

Blackburn's promotion hopes could unravel if John Eustace leaves

For Blackburn fans, news that West Brom are interested in Eustace certainly won't have gone down well, as they'll be acutely aware that keeping hold of him is the best chance they have of finishing in the top six.

Failing to keep hold of him would mean a new manager coming in mid-season, who brings his own ideas and wants to bring his own style of play, none of whom are likely to have one similar to their current boss.

Succeeding where Jon Dahl Tomasson failed, Eustace has acknowledged that Rovers aren't the best team in the division, and that going toe-to-toe with opponents week in week out isn't the best way to success.

Without the riches of their fellow promotion chasers, the Blackburn boss has made the best of what he's got at Ewood Park and has made his side incredibly tough to beat.

That's been their blueprint to winning games, and for someone to come in mid-season if he left and potentially rip all that up, it would be a blow that they would probably never recover from.

Blackburn's loss wouldn't necessarily be West Brom's gain

West Brom will be looking at the success Eustace has created at Ewood Park with envy, hence why he's been touted for the job, but appointing him mid-season perhaps wouldn't be the blessing it may seem.

Eustace took over mid-way through the 23/24 season at Blackburn, and his record was uninspiring, to say the least, so West Brom must be fearing something similar to that if they choose to poach the Rovers chief.

John Eustace 23/24 Championship record at Blackburn (Transfermarkt) Games managed Wins Draws Losses 17 4 8 5

In the end, he just managed to keep Blackburn up by the skin of their teeth last term, but after a full pre-season, his side have really kicked on in this campaign. West Brom won't have the luxury of too much time on the training field.

Eustace has certainly done the groundwork to get his side firing at Ewood Park, and losing him could certainly prove fatal to their chances of finally breaking into the top six.