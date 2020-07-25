West Brom being tipped to tear up attacking options this summer

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has suggested that Slaven Bilic and the Baggies will look to completely shake up their attacking options this summer transfer window.

Albion were one of the highest-scoring teams in the league this season, but that was without a striker that really hit the ground running, with all of their attacking options failing to get anywhere near 20 league goals.

Callum Robinson started the final game of the campaign against QPR, with Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu missing out and, for Phillips, that is a sign that change is on the way in the Black Country this summer.

He said, via West Brom News:

“It doesn’t bode well for them.

“When I saw that decision, was I surprised? Yes, a little bit.

“The boys have hit a bit of a sticky patch as of late and Slaven had to try something.

“If you can’t rely on your two main strikers in a crucial match, come next season, every match is crucial because you need points early.

“I’d guarantee that is there priority going into the new season when that window opens and I’m sure they’ve been looking at options already. I guarantee they’ve been looking over the last two or three months.”

The Verdict

Austin was Albion’s top scorer with 11 league goals this year and it is clear that they’ll need more than that in the Premier League next season.

Austin has scored goals at that level but Bilic might well be looking at new faces in the transfer window and Phillips appears to think that that might be the best course of action ahead of the new campaign too.

Who the club signs, though, remains to be seen as they look to re-establish themselves back in the top flight after two seasons away.