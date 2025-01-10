After perhaps the most surprising bid of the winter window so far, West Bromwich Albion should throw their hat in the ring should Josh Windass look likely to leave Sheffield Wednesday this January.

A saga few will have expected this month began just four days into it, Tom Bogert reported that Brazillian giants Santos had turned their eye toward the Hull-born, Sheffield Wednesday number ten Josh Windass, and made a bid in the hopes of bringing the Englishman to Brazil this winter.

Santos' manager Pedro Caixinha looked to be the man spearheading the campaign after working with Windass at Rangers but Bogert also announced undisclosed MLS clubs were keeping tabs on the 31-year-old, whose six-season spell with the Owls looks set to come to a close this summer with his contract set to expire.

However, thus far there has been no reported bid that looks to have tempted Wednesday into allowing an early exit for their talisman, with Football League World exclusively revealing that the Steel City outfit had turned down an offer from Santos.

But with the clock on Windass' contract winding down, whether Wednesday could be swayed into allowing an early exit for the attacking midfielder and gain some financial recoupment remains to be seen. Still, West Brom could certainly be one to test that resolve.

Windass was West Brom summer target and could be reignited

Interest from Albion for Windass was heavily documented in the summer after Birmingham World reported both the Baggies and rivals Birmingham City would battle for the Englishman's signature after new contract communication broke down in July.

West Brom were said to have held talks with his representatives over a move to The Hawthorns, but a deal never materialised and no reported bid was made.

With the 31-year-old's contract now six months shorter, a move to another English club could certainly be more appealing to Windass and a fee much more agreeable considering Albion's financial prerogative to be more sustainable in the market while the player's estimated £15,000 weekly contract should be no issue either.

Although this is a signing that may not have been met with much excitement in the summer after the forward managed just six goals and two assists in last year's campaign, it certainly would now after a scintillating start to this term, with 10 goals in 24 games cementing him as one of Danny Rohl's prized assets.

He would also bring invaluable Championship experience to the squad, something that could be lacking as senior figures Kyle Bartley, Semi Ajayi, and Jed Wallace's futures remain uncertain.

Josh Windass would fill West Brom gap and be a difference-maker in promotion push

As the season surpasses the halfway mark, West Brom still remain firmly in the play-off picture but have key concerns to address in this winter window, one of which is the lack of goals the side are scoring.

After the early exploits of Josh Maja establishing himself as the league's early pace-setter, the Super Eagle has scored just twice in his previous 10 matches, an issue the West Midlands side have found difficulty supplementing from other areas of the pitch leaving Albion as the second-lowest scorers in the top six.

That is an area Windass would be able to help with while the all-around game and adaptability of the 31-year-old could also prove key to Albion's next managerial appointment, with the current squad lacking consistent options in the number 10 position due to the disappointing form of John Swift and others.

Josh Windass compared to West Brom's number 10s in 2024/25 (Fotmob) Player: Appearances Goals Assists SoT per 90 Duels won % Minutes Played Josh Windass 24 10 2 1.26 49.3% 1640 John Swift 24 0 0 0.24 52.7% 1125 Grady Diangana 17 1 0 0.29 43.8% 620 Jed Wallace 200 0 0 0.39 37.3% 459

In comparison to the Baggies number 10s this season, Windass excels in terms of attacking output, particularly his willingness to shoot and challenge opposition goalkeepers, something that has been a growing frustration for West Brom fans this season.

The Wednesday forward's willingness to duel high up the pitch in the pursuit of dispossessing opposition defences would also fit the front-foot football West Brom usually favour.

Whether Albion will try to prise him away from Sheffield Wednesday remains to be seen and Rohl would not likely wish to give their talisman to a fellow promotion hopeful, especially with Wednesday's highest other scorer, Michael Smith, only on five for the season.

Wherever Windass winds up playing the next five months of his football, his form could prove decisive and promise one club to become a more prominent force in the play-off picture.

Wednesday have so far stood firm on January interest in Windass, but as his contracts ticks down by the day and interest abroad ramps up, the Owls might be powerless to stop a summer agreement.

This month might prove to be the month they do cash in to protect benefitting from their asset. If that’s the case, West Brom have to muscle into the race to sign a player that could add so much to their squad.