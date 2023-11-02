Highlights Pundit Carlton Palmer emphasizes the importance of keeping Grady Diangana fit and performing for West Bromwich Albion this season.

Diangana has been in fine form, scoring two goals and providing one assist in nine appearances since returning from injury.

Albion head coach Carlos Corberan praised Diangana's connection with the game and compared his goal to legendary striker Raul's anticipation.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes keeping winger Grady Diangana fit and performing will be crucial for West Bromwich Albion this season.

Diangana continued his fine recent form as he got on the scoresheet in the Baggies' 2-0 win over Coventry City at the CBS Arena on Monday night.

The 25-year-old missed the start of the season through injury, but he has scored two goals and provided one assist in nine appearances since his return.

Diangana's form has not gone unnoticed by Albion head coach Carlos Corberan, and the Spaniard believes he showed the anticipation of legendary former Real Madrid striker Raul with his first goal against the Sky Blues.

"The first goal was the quality of Grady," Corberan told the Express & Star. "First was a collective action that we finished (shot) to the hands of the keeper and Grady was showing how connected he is with the game.

"This game can be easy but normally not every player goes there to go for the second ball.

"I remember that Raul, the Real Madrid player, he scored many goals in his career being more connected with this actions than the defender and Diangana scored a goal that made me very pleased because he scored a goal showing he is very connected with the game."

The winger initially joined the Baggies on loan from West Ham United in August 2019 and after helping the club to promotion to the Premier League, the move was made permanent the following summer for a fee that could rise to £18 million with add-ons.

Despite a decline in form in recent years, Diangana attracted significant transfer interest this summer, with Leeds United, Leicester City, Burnley and clubs from Saudi Arabia said to be keen, but a move did not materialise.

Albion currently sit fifth in the Championship table, and they are back in action when they face Hull City at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer praised Diangana's recent performances, and he believes the winger will be crucial to the Baggies' prospects this season.

"West Brom sit fifth in the Championship, currently in a play-off position, winning four of their last six games," Palmer said.

"One player who is bang in form for the Baggies is Grady Diangana, who has been amongst the goals recently.

"With injuries to their forwards, such as Daryl Dike, he has chipped in with vital goals in recent games.

"He has been a consistent performer for West Brom over the past few seasons, 41 appearances in the 2021-22 season, 31 appearances last season, so it's vital he stays fit and keeps performing with West Brom's aspirations this season to be play-offs or better."

Weekly wages: West Brom's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Should West Brom sell Grady Diangana in January?

Albion should do everything possible to keep hold of Diangana in January.

After a tough few years, it seems that Diangana is getting back to his best, and as Palmer says, he has stepped up in recent weeks in the absence of key players such as John Swift and Daryl Dike.

If Diangana maintains his form, it is likely he will attract interest once again in the upcoming transfer window, and the Baggies could be vulnerable to losing him given their financial situation.

Albion reportedly valued Diangana at £7 million in the summer, and while those funds would help to balance the books at the club, it would undoubtedly be a huge blow if he was to depart.