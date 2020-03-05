‘West Brom away’, ‘No contest’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans have their say on Chris Cohen question

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans have taken time to wish former captain Chris Cohen a special day, as the former Reds midfielder celebrates turning 33.

The former Reds midfielder joined the club from Yeovil Town back in 2007, helping the Reds win promotion from League One in his first season at the City Ground.

Cohen was to go on and make over 300 appearances for the East Midlands club, playing under several managers and helping them reach Championship play-off semi-finals in 2010 and 2011.

Towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign, Cohen announced his retirement from the game after injuries had somewhat plagued his time on Trentside, but he remains an adored figure on the banks of the Trent.

The 33-year-old is still a part of the club, though, and is currently a coach for the under-23s, helping the club’s talented youngsters develop and earn a place in Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

Forest’s official Twitter account has recognised Cohen’s birthday, asking fans for their favourite memory of the versatile midfielder.

Here’s what they had to say…

When we talk about the change at #nffc both on and off the pitch, that second goal against Ipswich was probably the start. 30 minutes previous to that, we were in League One and, despite what they said, you worried if the takeover would have happened if we went down. Huge moment. — Ian Trembirth (@IanTrem) March 5, 2020

Blackpool — Sabri Le Don (@SpecialSabri) March 5, 2020

Moments that preceded unfortunate events.https://t.co/98mImHkMif — Alex Quantock (@alexquantock) March 5, 2020

Loved it when he came on for his last appearance under Karanka, what a reception — JVB (@JVB60668576) March 5, 2020

This and the Blackpool goal — Oli Brady (@bradyo2) March 5, 2020

That one — Kieran (@nffckieran_) March 5, 2020

West Brom away. No contest. — Liam Harrison (@harrison_liam) March 5, 2020