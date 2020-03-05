Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Nottingham Forest

‘West Brom away’, ‘No contest’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans have their say on Chris Cohen question

Published

1 hour ago

on

Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans have taken time to wish former captain Chris Cohen a special day, as the former Reds midfielder celebrates turning 33.

The former Reds midfielder joined the club from Yeovil Town back in 2007, helping the Reds win promotion from League One in his first season at the City Ground.

Cohen was to go on and make over 300 appearances for the East Midlands club, playing under several managers and helping them reach Championship play-off semi-finals in 2010 and 2011.

Towards the end of the 2017/18 campaign, Cohen announced his retirement from the game after injuries had somewhat plagued his time on Trentside, but he remains an adored figure on the banks of the Trent.

Can you get full marks on this Forest quiz?

1 of 15

Who is this?

The 33-year-old is still a part of the club, though, and is currently a coach for the under-23s, helping the club’s talented youngsters develop and earn a place in Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

Forest’s official Twitter account has recognised Cohen’s birthday, asking fans for their favourite memory of the versatile midfielder.

Here’s what they had to say…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘West Brom away’, ‘No contest’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans have their say on Chris Cohen question

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: