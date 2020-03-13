West Bromwich Albion prospect Rayhaan Tulloch has spoken out about his season so far, with the Baggies academy graduate having been involved heavily with the first-team squad this season under Slaven Bilic.

Still aged just 19, Tulloch has already been involved with the first-team squad this term, making a total of three FA Cup appearances for his boyhood club as he seeks to nail down a regular spot in Bilic’s plans going forward.

A talented and versatile attacker, Tulloch is capable of operating both centrally and on both flanks, thus providing the Baggies with another option to add to their already well-stocked attacking arsenal.

Speaking to the club’s official website this week on his progression, Tulloch was quick to reflect on how his involvement with the first team has helped his this term:

“Being with the first team has helped my performances with the under-23s massively. Even just training with them regularly has helped my development.”

Since making his breakthrough at first team level back in 2018/2019 season, Tulloch has made five senior appearances for the Midlands club as he seeks to establish himself as a first team regular going forward.

The Verdict

The sheer fact that Tulloch has made the step up to first team level at such a young age underlines what a talented player the Baggies have on their hands.

With his best years ahead of him, Tulloch will no doubt be aiming to continue to impress at under 23 level ahead of making a further concerted effort to nail down a starting spot next term under Bilic.

In short, this is yet another example of how successful the club’s academy has been in recent years and is certainly something that deserves to be celebrated club wide.