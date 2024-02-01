Highlights Aston Villa's Calum Chambers is in talks with West Bromwich Albion for a potential move before the transfer deadline.

West Brom is considering Chambers to strengthen their squad for a promotion push in the Championship.

A loan move is more likely due to the financial constraints faced by West Brom.

Aston Villa's Calum Chambers is in talks over a move to West Bromwich Albion this deadline day.

According to The Telegraph (11.41), the defender is being considered by the Baggies as they look to strengthen Carlos Corberan’s squad before the window shuts this evening while Villa are said to be ready to let him leave.

Clubs have until 11pm to complete any remaining moves in the transfer window, so time is ticking on getting this deal over the line.

Chambers has yet to feature for Aston Villa in the Premier League so far this campaign, but he has made three appearances in the Europa Conference League.

Having fallen down the pecking order of Unai Emery’s squad, the centre-back may look to earn more regular playing time by taking the step down to the Championship.

Calum Chambers transfer latest

It was reported earlier this morning that a number of unnamed second-division sides were considering a late move for the 29-year-old.

It has now emerged that West Brom are one of the front-running contenders to win the race to his signature.

Chambers signed for the Midlands outfit in the 2022 January window, but has only made 25 league appearances for the club during that time.

It remains to be seen what the details of any transfer agreement will be, but a loan move is more likely due to the financial issues plaguing West Brom.

The Baggies are currently up for sale, with owner Guochuan Lai coming under criticism from supporters for his running of the club.

Despite the financial constraints, West Brom are competing for promotion to the Premier League.

West Brom’s transfer business

The arrival of Chambers may help the club in their pursuit of a top six finish this year.

It has been an otherwise quiet transfer window at the Hawthorns, with the second tier side agreeing a deal with Villa to sell 16-year-old Keilan Quinn in a £1 million deal.

Loans for Bristol City forward Andreas Weiman and West Ham United winger Callum Marshall are the only confirmed arrivals to Corberan’s side so far this month, with the likes of Jeremy Sarmiento and Taylor Gardner-Hickman having departed.

It could yet be a busy evening ahead, with potential transfer deals to be completed.

West Brom league position

West Brom are currently fifth in the Championship table, two points clear of the chasing pack outside of the play-off places.

Seventh-place Sunderland closed the gap last weekend with a 3-1 win over Stoke City, but Albion have a game in hand on their promotion rivals.

Next up for Corberan’s side is a home game against local rivals Birmingham City on 3 February.

A solid addition for West Brom

Chambers will bring plenty of Premier League experience with him to West Brom if they can get this deal over the line.

He has played for the likes of Arsenal, Fulham, and Aston Villa in the top flight over the years and has performed well at that level.

Taking the step down to the Championship should help him get back to playing regularly.

Corberan will be happy to bring somebody in, as the Baggies are looking a little light at the back going into the final few months of the season.