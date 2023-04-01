With six or so weeks remaining in the Championship campaign, both West Brom and Sheffield United still have plenty left to play for.

West Brom, for example, are still well in the hunt for a play-off place and the opportunity to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

At present, Carlos Corberan's side sit ninth in the Championship standings, five points adrift of Millwall in sixth.

The Baggies do, though, have a game in hand over the Lions, and face them this weekend in what looks a crucial match up.

Sheffield United meanwhile, currently sit second in the league standings, with a three-point advantage and a game in hand over Middlesbrough in third.

It's a clash with Norwich City this weekend for the Blades.

Despite their seasons not being over, though, both sides are reportedly looking ahead to the summer.

Indeed, as per reports, both the Baggies and the Blades are looking to sign Rotherham United star Chiedozie Ogbene in the summer.

The Republic of Ireland international's contract at the New York Stadium is set to expire at the end of June, meaning he would be available on a free transfer.

As per the Irish Examiner, both West Brom and Sheffield United are keeping tabs on Ogbene heading into the summer.

However, I would argue that out of those two sides, a move to West Brom and the Hawthorns is a far, far better fit for Ogbene next season, even if the Blades get promoted to the Premier League.

In fact, it's that Premier League promotion that makes me think a move to Sheffield United might be a bad one.

After his performances for Rotherham this season, I have no doubt that Ogbene can currently play for a top Championship side, however, the jump up to the Premier League from a struggling Championship side this season is a big one.

As such, going to West Brom and getting game time and potentially playing a role in a promotion to the Premier League with them seems like a more organic route. This is obviously assuming the Baggies themselves do not go on to secure promotion via the play-offs.

Furthermore, given that Ogbene plays on the wing, I do have concerns about how he would fit in at Sheffield United as well.

At present, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom deploys a three-back formation with wing-backs, and two strikers, meaning there is no obvious spot for Ogbene in his line-up, barring a change.

However, West Brom, often deploying a 4-2-3-1, have both the left and right wing that Ogbene can play on.

Indeed, then, given that West Brom have a greater chance of playing their football in the Championship next season, and have a more natural spot in their line up for Ogbene, I would argue the Baggies are a better fit for the Republic of Ireland international than Sheffield United at present.