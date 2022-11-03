West Brom appoint popular ex-player to new backroom role

West Bromwich Albion club icon Chris Brunt has been handed a new role within the Baggies setup as as new Loans Manager, per the Express & Star.

Brunt was a fan favourite on the pitch for Albion ever since his arrival in 2007, and he went on to make 421 appearances in all competitions across 13 years, scoring 49 goals.

Whilst the Northern Irishman didn’t end his career at The Hawthorns – that distinction belongs to Bristol City – Brunt is notorious for his time at West Brom and returned in the capacity of an academy coach in March 2021 following his retirement.

And having been a part of the temporary senior coaching staff recently following the sacking of Steve Bruce, Brunt has now been permanently re-positioned to be in control of West Brom’s loaned out youngsters.

That means that Brunt will also organise loan deals for the Baggies academy players in need of senior experience, whilst he is also in charge of overseeing the development of the likes of Josh Griffiths, Caleb Taylor and Rayhaan Tulloch, who are all currently plying their trade temporarily at EFL clubs.

The Verdict

For any youngsters at the club, there is perhaps no better player to look up to than Brunt when it comes to progressing through the system.

The midfielder devoted a lot of service to the Baggies in his career and was one of their consistent performers in the Premier League years.

And he is now in charge of making sure the future of the club are getting the right moves away to make sure they are developing right and returning with a better chance of breaking into the first-team.

Brunt could now be pivotal for the futures of players such as Taylor, Tulloch and maybe even Reyes Cleary who is bursting through, but it is a role he should flourish in.