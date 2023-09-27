West Bromwich still have a plethora of high earners on the books amid financial woes.

The Baggies find themselves in a precarious situation with the club reportedly in talks of a potential takeover to bring a new lease of life back in the club.

West Brom have had to settle for mid-table mediocrity in the past two seasons under the guide of Valérien Ismaël and Steve Bruce while Carlos Corberán now looks to steer the ship back up the table - a far cry from fighting for automatic promotion and the Premier League riches.

Instead, the onus this summer was on offloading the books with just three new signings to spearhead another hopeful play-off push: Jeremy Sarmiento from Brighton, Josh Maja and wing-back Pipa.

Departures, however, were fewer than expected with Albion still boasting a hefty wage bill.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Without Club Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Without Club Permanent

That being said, FLW takes a look at how WBA's annual wage bill is shaping up after the summer transfer window and who takes the crown as top earner, according to estimated values by Capology.

What is West Bromwich Albion's annual wage bill?

Despite this being West Brom's third consecutive season in the second tier, their annual wage bill is estimated to be the fourth highest in the division, just behind the recently relegated trio of Leicester City, Southampton and Leeds United.

Carlos Corberán's squad reportedly earns £20,890,000 per annum with each player, on average, taking home £806,923 each year.

In reality, such figure is likely skewed with only a number of players reportedly having their wages verified by Capology, meaning an exact figure cannot be a guarantee.

Who is the highest earner at West Bromwich Albion?

According to Capology, former Sheffield Wednesday man comes in at number one at a reported £40,000 per week - an unlikely figure for a player who has been seen as a rotation or utility option for the Baggies since arriving in 2021.

USMNT international Daryl Dike, meanwhile, follows shortly behind with a reported £32,308 per week contract after signing for the Baggies 18 months ago, a so far underwhelming return to England with long-term injuries significantly hampering his time in the West Midlands.

Jed Wallace and Okay Yokuşlu complete the top three with both earning £25,000 per week while only one of the new signings squeeze in to the top 10.

Ecuadorian international Jeremy Sarmiento will be earning an estimated £20,000 per week during his season-long loan from Brighton while new striker Josh Maja follows swiftly behind at £17,000 per week - the lowest of the three senior strikers with Brandon Thomas-Asante at £20,000 per week.

Deadline day recruit Pipa completes the summer recruits at £15,000 per week with the Spanish defender reuniting with his former boss for a third time after arriving on a season-long loan from Bulgarian giants Ludogorets.