West Brom announce the departure of three senior players

West Bromwich Albion have announced that three senior players will leave the club this summer when their current deals with the club expire.

It has been confirmed by the club in their retained list, following the conclusion of their Championship campaign, that Sam Johnstone, Romaine Sawyers, and Andy Carroll will all depart The Hawthorns.

The Baggies also confirmed that they have offered new contracts to Ted Cann, as well as a host of under-18 players in Josh Shaw, Samuel Okoka, Reece Hall and Reyes Cleary.

Elsewhere, youngsters Jamie Soule, Owen Windsor, Aurio Teixeira, Kevin Joshua, Zak Delaney, Mark Chidi, MacKenzie Lamb, Leon MacHisa and Daniel Ngoma are also set to leave the club.

Sam Johnstone made 36 appearances for West Brom in the Championship this campaign, and this announcement brings an end to his four year spell with the club.

Joining the Baggies a year later than Sam Johnstone, Sawyers departs after being at the club since 2019 – although he did spend the 21/22 season out on loan at Stoke City.

Andy Carroll departs having only joined the club in January. The 33-year-old scored three goals in his 15 Championship appearances for the club.

The Verdict

There are no great surprises with the announcement of West Brom’s retained list today.

Sam Johnstone’s departure comes as no surprise to anybody at this point, given he has been extensively linked with a move to the Premier League for most of the campaign.

Andy Carroll also recently confirmed that he would be leaving the club this summer, whilst Romaine Sawyers spent the campaign away from the Hawthorns and therefore many concluded he would depart the club this summer.

It will certainly be interesting to see how and if the Baggies choose to replace these three players when the transfer window arrives.