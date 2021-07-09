West Brom announce multiple agreements with promising youngsters

West Brom have announced that Owen Windsor, Toby King and Zak Delaney have all signed new deals with the club.

19-year-old midfielder Toby King signed until summer of 2022, whilst defender Delaney and striker Windsor both agreed to the same time, but with a additional year’s option.

Windsor, who is 19 years old, spent two months with Grimsby Town last season and scored once in ten starts. He then joined Newport County for a month but was confined to just a single appearance from the bench.

King was a main-stay in the club’s U23 side last season making 21 Premier League 2 appearances. He also made three appearances in the EFL Trophy, grabbing an assist against Swindon Town in the process.

Left-back Delaney also racked up several appearances for the club’s U23 side and appeared in two EFL cup matches. The 19-year-old has also regularly featured for the Republic of Ireland from U16 level right through to U19.

The verdict

The question that those associated with the club’s academy will be what is the next best step for their development?

Some players benefit from gaining first-team experience in the EFL like Windsor, whilst others will need to prove themselves within the youth set up before securing a loan deal in the professional game.

The fact that Delaney and King played a large chunk of the club’s U23 matches – at just 18/19 years old – suggests they might just be ready for an EFL move.

Windsor, however, will be hopeful of securing a move that was similar to his time with Grimsby, where he was presented with several opportunities to express himself.

