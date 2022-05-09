West Brom announce fresh contract agreement for 25-year-old

West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Alex Palmer will be sticking around at The Hawthorns for a while longer, with the club confirming that he has penned an extension on his contract until the summer of 2o26.

Despite only playing once in his senior career so far for the Baggies, the 25-year-old has penned a new deal and he’s expected to challenge David Button for the number one spot in the 2022-23 Championship season, with Sam Johnstone set to depart.

Palmer, who has been an Albion player since the age of 14, has spent plenty of time out on loan in his career, with his first spell being at Kidderminster Harriers during the 2015-16 season.

Having featured both regularly for Plymouth Argyle in League Two and then Lincoln City of League One between 2019 and 2021, Palmer returned to West Brom last summer and ended up being third-choice behind Johnstone and Button.

Palmer’s lack of activity saw Albion let him head to league rivals Luton Town on an emergency two-game loan in March, but he is potentially set for more minutes under Steve Bruce when the new season kicks off in July having extended his stay.

The Verdict

It is a major show of faith in Palmer from the Baggies hierarchy considering he has only one senior appearance to his name for the club.

With Johnstone heading to what everyone assumes is a Premier League club, it has opened up a vacancy at The Hawthorns for someone to grab.

Whilst David Button has a lot of experience in the EFL, Palmer has been waiting for his chance for a while and at the age of 25, it may be now or never for him.

And when you consider that Josh Griffiths is developing at a rate of knots with his EFL loan spells recently, it may now be the perfect time for Palmer to stake his claim in pre-season and get ahead of Button.