West Brom and West Ham handed boost concerning league investigation

West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United have avoided punishment for the controversial agreement related to Robert Snodgrass’ January transfer, according to The Times.

The Scotsman joined Albion from West Ham on a free transfer in January and missed the game between the two clubs 11 days later, with Sam Allardyce revealing that his absence in that match was an agreement that formed part of the deal that saw him move to the Hawthorns.

Such an agreement appeared to go against rule 17 of the Premier League handbook 2020/21, which states that “no club shall enter into a contract which enables any other party to that contract to acquire the ability materially to influence its policies or the performance of its teams in league matches”.

The Premier League began investigating the situation back in January but The Times has now reported that both clubs have escaped without punishment.

Snodgrass’ January arrival was ultimately unable to help Albion avoid relegation from the top flight as they finished 19th in 2020/21 and will now return to the Championship.

The 33-year-old featured 8 times without contributing a goal or an assist but could well play a part as they look to bounce straight back up to the Premier League next season.

21 things every West Brom fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 In what year were West Brom founded? 1868 1878 1888 1898

The Verdict

This is certainly good news for the Baggies and will be a relief as they ramp up their preparations for life back in the Championship.

When the saga originally played out back in January, it did look as though both Albion and West Ham could be in trouble as the agreement they’d struck seemed to go against Premier League rules but it seems they’ve now been cleared.

That will allow them to press on with their preparations for next term, which could see Snodgrass prove his worth for the West Midlands club.

He has certainly dazzled in the second tier in the past, with 31 goals and 42 assists to his name at that level.