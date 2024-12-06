West Brom and Watford are both tracking Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who could be allowed to leave the Spanish outfit in January.

The 28-year-old will be well known to fans in England after his time with Man City and Leicester, but he left the Foxes this summer following their promotion to the Premier League.

After plenty of speculation, Iheanacho joined Sevilla, but his time with the La Liga outfit hasn’t gone to plan so far, as he has failed to find the net in seven league appearances, with many coming from the bench.

West Brom and Watford keen on Kelechi Iheanacho

The Nigerian international hasn’t featured at all in the last two league games, so he appears to be falling out of favour.

And, according to media outlet El Sevillista, a move could be on the cards in the New Year for the player.

They claim that both Albion and Watford have shown an interest in Iheanacho, with the two clubs hoping that he could be available on a free transfer when the window opens, or on loan.

The report also adds that Iheanacho is open to a move, with the club also ready to sanction his departure as he has failed to live up to expectations since his arrival.

Kelechi Iheanacho could flourish in the Championship

With the Baggies and the Hornets trying to sign Iheanacho on loan or as a free transfer, it’s a low-risk move, and, because of that, it makes a lot of sense.

We all know what Iheanacho is like as a player, and he is someone who could score a lot of goals in the Championship in the right setup.

The problem for Carlos Corberan’s side has been a lack of goals outside Josh Maja, and Watford are lacking a prolific number nine, so goalscoring is an issue for both, even though they’re in the play-off hunt.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 1 Sheffield United 18 16 38 2 Burnley 18 17 36 3 Leeds United 18 18 35 4 Sunderland 18 13 33 5 Middlesbrough 18 11 30 6 Watford 18 2 30 7 West Brom 18 7 28

So, Iheanacho is someone who could make a big difference, and whilst his form this season may be a worry, the reality is that you have to take a chance in the January window.

Of course, there’s a lot of football to be played between now and then, and the only focus for Albion is to get back to winning ways after a run of nine draws in ten games ahead of the weekend clash against Sheffield United.

Meanwhile, the Hornets are looking to make it five games unbeaten when they travel to Cardiff City tomorrow.