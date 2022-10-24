West Brom and Watford join AFC Bournemouth and Brentford in scouting 25-year-old

West Bromwich Albion and Watford have both scouted Blackpool striker Jerry Yates ahead of a potential move, according to a report from The Scottish Sun.

The 25-year-old has recorded eight goals and two assists in 16 Championship appearances this term, establishing himself as one of the most prolific forwards in the division after making the step up from League One seamlessly last term.

His progress at Bloomfield Road hasn’t done unnoticed with Rangers and Premier League duo AFC Bournemouth and Brentford also believed to have scouted him during the Seasiders’ 4-2 victory over local rivals Preston North End at the weekend.

Yates certainly lived up to their expectations against the Lilywhites, playing an integral part in this win as he recorded a brace and registered an assist for CJ Hamilton’s stoppage-time strike.

His deal in Lancashire expires in the summer of 2024 after putting pen to paper on a long-term contract last year, with the club having the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

However, that may not deter West Brom and the Hornets in their potential quest to recruit him, especially the latter who are in a strong financial position with their parachute payments and the summer sale of Emmanuel Dennis.

According to the Daily Record, Michael Appleton’s side are set to demand around £5m for his services.

The Verdict:

Considering the fact they were working within a limited budget during the summer, it would be difficult to see West Brom forking out the amount needed to lure him to The Hawthorns, even with their parachute payments.

They may have spent a considerable amount on Daryl Dike last winter and in fairness, they could probably benefit from having one or two more strikers in their team.

However, it would be a surprise if they spent £5m on one player considering Dike’s arrival and the fact they lost Sam Johnstone for free on the expiration of his contract in the summer.

In terms of the Hornets, a striker would probably have to move out before another one comes in and that’s a possibility considering the fact Joao Pedro was the subject of intense interest in the summer.

With Pedro, Vakoun Bayo, Keinan Davis, Rey Manaj and others at Slaven Bilic’s disposal though, the Croatian may want to prioritise other areas to strengthen during the January window in their quest to get back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.