West Brom and Swansea City should be dispatching scouts to Lincoln City, here’s why: Opinion

Clubs up and down the country will be starting their summer transfer planning as the 2022/23 campaign reaches its final quarter.

Of course, there are a handful of teams who do not know what division they will be plying their trade in when the season comes to an end, but ultimately, teams will at least be starting to consider their options.

One player that could appeal to a lot of clubs in the Championship at present, whilst he has the potential to go on and play in the top flight in the future, is Lincoln City left-back Sean Roughan.

The 19-year-old has been in impressive form for the Imps this season, and thus far, he has managed 24 League One appearances, chipping in with a goal and an assist in that time.

Born in Dublin, and progressing through the youth set ups at Swords Manor FC and Phoenix FC, a move to the third-tier English outfit came about in 2020, after an impressive stint with the club’s academy.

Roughan appeared six times in League One during the 2020/21 campaign and now, he is a regular starter for the Imps.

Looking at where would be a good fit for him as he continues his progression, West Brom is one destination that could advance his career.

Not only are the Baggies seemingly short of left-sided options, but they could also be considering an understudy to Conor Townsend as they prepare for the future.

Bringing in a more youthful left-back option could provide cover and competition for Townsend immediately, whilst he would likely learn a lot from the experienced defender.

The Baggies play a style of football that relies on attacking output from wing-backs but Carlos Corberan also needs full-backs who can defend their box and win the majority of one-on-one battles and looking at the tenacity and maturity Roughan possesses, you cannot help but feel that the Hawthorns would be a good destination.

Another club that play an exciting brand of football and appear to have a shortage of left-sided players is Swansea City.

Roughan’s technical ability, impressive movement and range of passing make him someone who could thrive in a Russell Martin-led team.

Like Lincoln, Swansea have played with full-backs and wing-backs this season, with Roughan’s versatility making him an appealing option in both systems.

Swansea have a knack for developing young players and whilst it would be a punt, taking a chance on Roughan could have very high rewards.