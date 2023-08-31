Highlights West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in loaning Isaac Hayden from Newcastle United, who is no longer in the club's plans.

Both clubs have different reasons for needing reinforcements, and Hayden's experience and calmness could benefit their midfield.

Despite initial interest from Luton Town, the deal fell through, and now West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday, along with other Championship clubs, have asked about loaning Hayden.

West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs from the Championship who are looking to take Newcastle United’s Isaac Hayden on loan, according to Darren Witcoop.

West Brom have had a very disappointing transfer window, as they’ve only been able to bring in two new players this summer.

That will be a disappointment to manager Carlos Corberan, who will have hoped for more backing as he tries to take the club into play-off contention.

The Baggies are having to cut costs this summer, and their transfer window has been more about which players could leave to save money on wages.

While for Sheffield Wednesday, it has been the opposite; they have brought in 10 new players so far, but it hasn’t helped them adapt to life in the Championship.

The Owls are currently winless in the league and sit bottom of the table, with Xisco Munoz already under significant pressure.

Both clubs seem keen on trying to add to their squad this late in the window, and Hayden seems like a possibility.

What is Isaac Hayden’s current situation at Newcastle United?

Hayden has been on the books at St. James’ Park since 2016, when he joined from Arsenal.

The midfielder has been an important player for the Magpies over the years, helping them gain promotion to the Premier League and then survive relegation.

However, as Newcastle have grown and grown on the pitch, players like Hayden have fallen down the pecking order, and it seems his future is no longer at the club.

Hayden spent last season on loan at Norwich City, and with him returning to Newcastle with three years left on his contract, he seems set for a move again in this transfer window.

The midfielder looked all set to join Luton Town, but the deal fell through in the final stages, and now it is unclear what the future holds for the player.

Which teams have an interest in Isaac Hayden?

It was reported earlier in August that Southampton had an interest in the player, but a move so far hasn’t materialised, and it is unclear if they still do.

It was then claimed by Football Insider, that Middlesbrough, Millwall, West Brom and QPR are all interested in the player, as Eddie Howe has told the player he isn’t needed.

But all these clubs looked to be out of the race, as Premier League new boys Luton Town looked to have won his signature.

However, with that deal now dead, according to Darren Witcoop, West Brom and now Sheffield Wednesday have asked about taking Hayden on loan, but face competition as other Championship clubs are said to be interested.

Would Isaac Hayden be a good signing for West Brom or Sheffield Wednesday?

Both clubs are crying out for reinforcements for different reasons, so you would have to say that the addition of Hayden would be good for both of these teams.

The midfielder would bring a sense of calmness and, more importantly, experience to their midfield. Given that Newcastle don’t want him, Championship teams would be foolish to not try and get the player on loan for the season, as he could add something they are currently missing.