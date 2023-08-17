Highlights West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing free agent Liam Moore, who is currently without a club after leaving Reading FC.

West Brom's summer transfer window has been quiet so far, with only two additions and several exits from the club.

Both West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday are in need of defensive reinforcements, and signing an experienced player like Moore could help improve their defenses.

West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs interested in signing free agent Liam Moore, as reported by Football Transfers.

West Brom picked up their first win of the new season on Saturday as they beat Stoke City 3-2 at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies got off to the worst possible start for the 2023/24 season, as they were beaten by Blackburn Rovers 2-1.

Carlos Corberan’s men followed that up with a 2-1 defeat to Stoke in the Carabao Cup, but West Brom inflicted revenge on the visitors last Saturday.

Albion will hope these three points will be the springboard they need, as their dismissal form from last season seems to have crept into the start of their new campaign.

While West Brom prepare for their next Championship game, focus will be on what the club can do in the remaining two weeks of the transfer window.

West Brom’s summer plans

West Brom have been fairly uneventful so far in this transfer window, with the club only making two additions.

They are Josh Maja on a free transfer and Jeremy Sarmiento on a season-long loan deal from Brighton & Hove Albion.

While there have been several exits from the club, either players who left after their contracts expired or who have been sent out on loan, or in Dara O’Shea’s case, player who has been sold to join Burnley.

With two weeks remaining, West Brom fans will be hoping that the club can get a few more additions through the door as they bid to be a Championship play-off contender.

They could be in line for a new signing though, as West Brom along with Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Liam Moore, according to Football Transfers.

What is Liam Moore’s current situation?

Moore finds himself without a football club this summer, as he decided to leave Reading FC following their relegation to League One.

The 30-year-old was with the Royals for seven years, and during that time he played over 230 games for the club and even captained the side.

However, his time at the club was overshadowed at times, as he was involved in much transfer speculation, which led to him looking to leave the club and subsequently falling out of favour.

Moore spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Stoke City, a loan that wasn’t deemed a success as he only played six times.

He returned to Reading last summer and stayed at the club in the final year of his contract, but only played three times for the club in the Championship.

The defender is now a free agent and is searching for his next club and according to Football Transfers, both West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday are keen on signing the experienced defender.

Why would West Brom or Sheffield Wednesday want to sign Liam Moore?

West Brom are still searching for a replacement for Dara OShea, and considering it looks as though the budget is tight at the Hawthorns, the free agent market seems like a likely solution.

The Baggies have only played three games this season but have already leaked several goals, and it will be something that is a concern to Corberan, who may want an experienced player like Moore to help out.

Sheffield Wednesday have yet to win a game this season and have conceded seven goals in the process. Xisco Munoz will want to add more know-how and experience from the Championship to his defence, and considering Moore is a free agent, they couldn’t really get much better.