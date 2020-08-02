West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday among quartet chasing winger

West Brom and Sheffield Wednesday are set to battle it out for Korede Adedoyin after the youngster was released by Everton.

The Nigerian winger has shone for the Toffees at various youth levels over the years, however he has been some way from the first-team and the 19-year-old struggled to get regular minutes when he was sent out on loan to Scottish Premiership side Hamilton last season before returning to Goodison Park.

So, with his contract up, Everton made the decision to let Adedoyin go this summer, who is now on the lookout for a new club.

And, All Nigeria Soccer have claimed that there could be a real battle for his signature, as Birmingham City and Stoke City look to rival the Owls and Albion to pick up the free agent.

It would appear that any buying club would use Adedoyin in the U23 side initially as they look to develop the wide man to try and help him fulfil his potential.

However, any deal won’t be straightforward, as the update states that clubs from Austria, Italy and Germany are also monitoring the player.

The verdict

Despite his failure to make an impact in Scotland last season, it’s clear that Adedoyin is a player with potential, which is why clubs from across Europe are watching him.

The interested clubs will see him as someone who has room to improve and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Fans of the four English sides will be glad to see their clubs are targeting young talent and this could be a low-risk move with plenty of benefits for the team that completes the deal.

