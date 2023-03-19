Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion are both eyeing a summer swoop for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, it has emerged.

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, the Championship duo have set their sights on the 29-year-old should they go on to win promotion to the Premier League this season.

Sheffield United are currently second and occupying an automatic promotion spot in the second tier, meanwhile, West Brom are fighting for a play-off spot and the chance to fight for a place in the top-flight.

It would, though, take a reported fee of £5-6 million pounds to secure his signature, Nixon claims, hence both Sheffield United and West Brom can only afford the deal if they are playing Premier League football next season.

The above report claims that although Johnstone only signed for the Eagles last summer, due to being stuck behind Vicente Guaita in the pecking order, he could be lured away this summer.

Indeed, since leaving West Brom for Selhurst Park last summer, the English shot-stopper has been limited to just two appearances in the EFL Cup, and is yet to appear in the Premier League for the Eagles.

The Verdict

I think this would be a great signing for either side should they go on to win promotion this season.

Sam Johnstone is definitely a Premier League calibre goalkeeper and is completely wasted sitting on a bench at Crystal Palace week in, week out.

It has to be said, though, that it could be considered harsh on the current keepers at each respective club should they go on to secure promotion, particularly at Sheffield United.

Whilst the Baggies are arguably more in need of a new keeper, Wes Foderingham has been a mainstay in net for the Blades this season and hasn't really done a huge deal wrong.

Clubs are always looking to improve, though, and signing Johnstone would certainly be an upgrade.