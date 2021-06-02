West Brom and Sheffield United enter race for £10m-rated defender as Newcastle, Burnley and Leeds circle

West Brom and Sheffield United are both interested in making a potential move for Scotland international Jack Hendry this summer, according to 90 Min.

Hendry is already committed to making a permanent switch to Belgian side Oostende this summer following them triggering an option to re-sign permanently following his successful loan spell.

It is believed they were able to sign him for around £2million, and that they are now wanting to cash in on him to make a profit while his stock is high following his form for them this term.

90 Min report that West Brom and Sheffield United have been scouring the defender and are both in the mix of teams that are keen to make a move for him this summer.

It is also believed that the likes of Burnley, Newcastle United, Leeds United and Crystal Palace are also potentially interested in bringing in the 26-year-old from Oostende.

It has also been reported that there has also been interest in Hendry from clubs in Germany, top sides in Belgium and the Netherlands. Most of those clubs are thought to be prepared to pay around £10 million for him and hand Oostende a swift profit. That comes after he was named best foreign player in the Belgian top-flight this term after making 30 appearances and helping his side finish 6th.

The verdict

This would be a promising signing for either West Brom and Sheffield United to make this summer, with Hendry a player that has managed to deliver on his potential over the course of his loan spell with Oostende. The 26-year-old has always been a player with ability and he had shown glimpses of that with Celtic, but his loan move has given him the platform to deliver his best form consistently.

West Brom are going to need some defensive reinforcements and the 26-year-old proved last season that he is a strong defender averaging four clearances a game and also winning 2.8 aerial duels per 90 minutes as well. While he is also comfortable in possession and that might help the incoming boss at the Hawthorns build the play through the thirds a little more next term.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United will be on the lookout for defensive signings, with them having allowed Phil Jagielka and Hendry might be an ideal option for them to bring in this summer. The defender could though emerge even more on the radar of other clubs if he performs well for Scotland at the Euros. The £10 million valuation though might be a little steep so it remains to be seen whether they will make a move.