West Brom and Preston plaudits arrive for Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips as England Euro 2020 journey continues

The whole country is gearing up for a huge occasion on Sunday as England prepare for the Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley, including several players from the EFL.

Gareth Southgate and his team have captured the hearts and minds of supporters all over the nation as the Three Lions continue on their journey to glory with just one fixture separating them from their first major trophy victory in 55 years.

The usual suspects such as Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling have been huge performers in the tournament so far, while Leeds United’s midfielder Kalvin Phillips has arguably been England’s big surprise package of the tournament so far.

Phillips is an established Premier League player now but made his name in the Championship after helping Leeds on their journey to promotion over several years at Elland Road.

The 25-year-old couldn’t hide his delight on social media following the extra-time victory over Denmark in the semi-finals, prompting a number of EFL stars to come out in support.

Taking to Instagram, Phillips said: “We’re in the final!. Team were immense today. What a night and what support from our amazing fans! See you Sunday.”

As well as getting plenty of support from his Leeds United and England teammates, two notable EFL stars were also in his replies with Preston North End’s Izzy Brown and West Brom star Alex Mowatt both responding, saying: “My boy”, and “Love it Phil” respectively.

The verdict

It’s great to see players from all around the EFL getting behind this England team.

The likes of Izzy Brown and Alex Mowatt may not be in the England fold, but having spent time at Leeds United earlier in their careers it’s no surprise that they’re throwing their support behind Kalvin Phillips after his recent achievements.

The midfielder has enjoyed a wonderful 12 months after securing promotion from the Championship and players such as Brown and Mowatt will be hoping that they can possibly follow in the footsteps of their former teammate in the coming years.

But for now their focus will solely be on getting behind the Three Lions in their memorable clash against Italy on Sunday.