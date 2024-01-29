Highlights West Brom and Plymouth Argyle are set to miss out on Omonia Nicosia winger Loizos Loizou.

The Championship duo had been keen to sign the Cyprus international, who is instead set to join Heerenveen on loan.

That deal for the 20-year-old is not due to include an option to buy, with a medical scheduled for Tuesday.

West Brom and Plymouth Argyle look set to be disappointed in their pursuit of Omonia Nicosia's Loizos Loizou.

That's after a report from Sky Sports Transfer Centre (29/01, 13:18), claimed that the winger is instead set to join Heerenveen in the Eredivisie.

Loizou set for first transfer of his career

Having come through the youth ranks with the club, Loizou has spent the whole of his senior career so far playing for Omonia.

During that time, the winger has made 153 appearances in all competitions for the Cypriot club, scoring 21 goals and providing 15 assists over that period.

Those contributions have seen Loizou win one Cypriot League title, two Cypriot Cups, and one Cypriot Super Cup with Omonia.

That form has also earned the 20-year-old 27 senior international caps for Cyprus, scoring once in that time.

Now though, it appears as though the winger is well set for the first move of his senior career, although it appears that will not be one that takes him to the Championship.

West Brom and Plymouth to miss out on Loizou transfer

According to this latest update from Sky Sports, both West Brom and Plymouth Argyle had been keen to bring the 20-year-old to the Championship, as we enter the final days of the January transfer window.

It is also claimed that Swiss side Basel, Belgian giants Anderlecht, and clubs in Italy had been keen on the Cyprus international.

However, it is thought that Loizou is instead set to head to the Netherlands, where he will join Heerenveen, who currently sit 12th in the Eredivisie table.

That move is apparently set to be a loan deal, that will include no option to buy the 20-year-old, with Loizou due to undergo a medical on Tuesday.

As things stand, there are two-and-a-half years remaining on the winger's contract with Omonia, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

West Brom and Plymouth in varying positions in the Championship

As things stand, West Brom are currently competing for promotion to the Premier League, as they sit fifth in the Championship table, two points clear of seventh place Sunderland in the play-off race.

Plymouth meanwhile, are 15th in the second-tier standings, eight points clear of the relegation zone, as they look to re-establish themselves in the Championship after promotion from League One last season.

Current Championship Standings Position Club Played Goal Difference Points 5th West Brom 28 +13 45 15th Plymouth Argyle 28 0 33 As of 29th January 2024

West Brom's next game is a local derby with Birmingham City at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon, while Plymouth travel to face Swnasea City.

Missing out on Loizou may be a disappointment for West Brom and Plymouth

It does feel as though this could prove to be a frustrating update for those of a West Brom and Plymouth persuasion.

Both clubs could benefit from the addition of an extra attacking threat, with the Baggies in particular having recently lost Matt Phillips in this position, to a long-term injury.

Loizou could have filled that role, and his experience playing in European club football with Omonia, and international level, would potentially have made him a useful asset to call on in the Championship.

But with that deal now seemingly unlikely to happen, it will be interesting to see if either of these Championship clubs look to fill this void with an alternative signing, in what remains of the January transfer window.