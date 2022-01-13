West Brom and Peterborough finalise transfer agreement

Peterborough United have secured a loan deal for West Brom forward Callum Morton until the end of the season, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has confirmed.

The 21-year-old was recalled last week by the Baggies from his loan spell at League One strugglers Fleetwood Town, having scored four times in the third tier for the Cod Army.

Morton is now set to test his mettle at a higher level having still not made his debut for West Brom yet, and he’s heading to a Peterborough side that sit 22nd in the Championship.

The striker, who can also play out wide, has been out on loan in every season since the 2018-19 campaign, first heading to National League side Braintree Town before stepping into the EFL with Northampton Town.

It was with the Cobblers where Morton scored eight goals in 12 games, scoring in a 4-0 rout in the League Two play-off final against Exeter City in 2020.

A less fruitful spell at Lincoln City followed before his most recent loan deal with Fleetwood, and now he’s set to compete with the likes of Jonson Clarke-Harris for a starting berth at the Abax Stadium.

The Verdict

This seems like a good deal for all involved and it gives Morton a chance to test himself in the Championship for the very first time.

It makes sense for Albion to see if Morton is good enough for the level because if they do not get promoted back to the Premier League this season then he could be in and around the first-team next season.

On the other hand though this move could potentially open the doors to a permanent switch to Posh for Morton should it go well and the Baggies feel like they don’t need him anymore.

There will be hope that Morton bags some goals for Darren Ferguson’s side and perhaps West Brom will be hoping that he does it against some of their promotion rivals.