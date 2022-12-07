West Brom and Norwich City set for January transfer battle over Aston Villa player

Aston Villa teenager Lamare Bogarde is wanted by Championship duo West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City in the upcoming January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Both clubs are seemingly in the market for a centre-back at the start of 2023 and are set to pursue a loan deal for the 18-year-old Villa man.

The Dutchman, who turns 19 on January 5, is the nephew of ex-Chelsea and Netherlands international defender Winston Bogarde and made his senior debut for Villa in January 2021 in their FA Cup clash against Liverpool, which saw an under-21’s side fielded due to COVID-19 cases.

Bogarde is yet to make his first appearance in the Premier League but was on the bench last season against Manchester United and has been named as part of the 20-man squad three times so far in the 2022-23 campaign.

Also capable of playing in midfield, Bogarde has played just three times for Villa’s under-21’s this season but despite that, he looks poised to head out for his first taste of regular senior football with a Championship side in the second half of the campaign.

The Verdict

Villa have a very talented youth system with currently a few under-21’s playing out in the EFL – Aaron Ramsey, Jayden Philogene and Tim Iroegbunam just to name some of those.

And it appears that Bogarde will be the next in-line to graduate from development squad football to the men’s game in January with the interest in his signature.

It’s all well and good playing against your own age group, but there’s no better development than going out and playing matches in the senior game.

Going to either Norwich or West Brom for a first loan move would be no doubt a steep learning curve for Bogarde, but he has a good pedigree and should flourish if he gets game-time.