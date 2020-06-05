West Brom and Leeds United given transfer hope as club figure reveals plan to sell striker

San Lorenzo’s managing director has revealed that the club will look to cash in on Adolfo Gaich this summer, amid speculation linking the forward with moves to West Brom and Leeds United.

Gaich has emerged as a reported transfer target for the Championship automatic promotion hopefuls in recent weeks, with the likes of Inter Milan, Roma and PSG also said to be interested in the player.

The 21-year-old has scored five goals in 12 league games for San Lorenzo this season and has also been capped by Argentina at senior international level just the once.

Gaich’s agent has revealed that the striker’s preferred destination is the Serie A, and that he also has a release clause of around £12m in his current contract.

But both West Brom and Leeds have been given boosts in their pursuit of Gaich, with San Lorenzo managing director Diego Delledonne admitting that the club will look to sell their star player this summer.

Speaking to FCInterNews, Delledonne said: “We don’t want to let him go on loan. Our idea is to sell the player in this market window.”

Delledonne later added that Gaich’s release clause is “totally negotiable”, as clubs prepare to move in for Gaich.

Leeds and West Brom sit seven and six points clear of third-placed Fulham ahead of the final nine games of the Championship campaign.

The Verdict

Gaich’s future at San Lorenzo looks uncertain, but I’m not sure whether Leeds should be in the race for his signature.

For a player who is likely to cost over £12m, his goalscoring record isn’t the greatest, and I feel that there are better options out there for both West Brom and Leeds.

Both sides lack that clinical goalscorer up top, which is something that will need to be addressed if they both return to the Premier League.