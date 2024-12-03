West Bromwich Albion remain in the hunt for a play-off place come the end of the season but will need to curb a remarkable drawing habit as the hectic winter schedule looms.

The Baggies’ latest draw with Preston North End last weekend made it nine blanks from their last 10-second tier outings, with the Black Country outfit’s only victory coming at Hull City in early November.

In what has become a puzzling run over the last three months, the Albion faithful have become increasingly frustrated by the playing style and tactics, with much of the blame directed towards Albion boss Carlos Corberan.

Slipping to seventh spot and eight points away from an automatic promotion spot, it is the Spaniard’s first big test in his Albion career to win back the support of the fans, with the majority being onboard with him for a long time due to his remarkable resurrection of the club just over two years ago.

One player who has acted as a new signing to West Brom has been frontman Josh Maja, who is currently second in the Championship top scorers list, netting 10 times so far this term.

Top goalscorers - EFL Championship 2024/25 (as per BBC Sport) Player Name Team Goals Assists Played Goals per 90 minutesGoals per 90 Minutes per GoalMPG Goal Conversion 1 Borja Sainz Norwich 15 2 18 0.85 106 24% 2 Josh Maja West Brom 10 1 18 0.61 147 28% 3 Tommy Conway Middlesbrough 8 0 14 0.86 105 35% 4 Joel Piroe Leeds 7 2 18 0.71 127 25% 5 Emmanuel Latte Lath Middlesbrough 7 2 18 0.61 147 17%

Despite the frustrations, Maja has been superb with his silky link-up play and devastating eye in front of goal, making the two long-term ankle injuries suffered last season seem a distant memory.

Naturally, when goals are flying into the back of the net on a consistent basis, speculation will fuel about a move away from the club as the January transfer window approaches.

Here at Football League World, we bring you the latest updates on Josh Maja’s developing transfer situation at The Hawthorns.

In early November, it had been reported by Spanish outlet Super Deporte that La Liga side Celta Vigo were eyeing up a move for the Nigerian international Maja, as they search for more firepower in a bid to remain in La Liga come the end of this campaign.

The Galician side currently find themselves sitting 12th in the Spanish top flight, a position aligning with their usual expectations after 14th, 13th and 11th placed finishes in the past three La Liga seasons.

The link could be seen as a surprise too, given Celta Vigo are placed in fifth for goals scored so far this term, with only Atlético Madrid, Villarreal, Real Madrid and Barcelona registering higher totals.

However, at only 25, the Albion talisman could be seen as the perfect replacement for former Liverpool marksman Iago Aspas, who, at 37, is approaching the latter end of his career, with fresh blood seemingly needed to be injected into the Estadio de Balaídos.

West Brom’s stance on Josh Maja situation

Settling down at The Hawthorns in August last year, Maja penned a three-year contract in the West Midlands, with his deal not expiring at the club until 2026.

From the same report by Super Deporte, Albion owner Shilen Patel and the club are only willing to listen to offers upwards of €20m, with the Spanish newspaper believing Celta Vigo are confident they can pay.

With Albion still facing the implications of financial restrictions off the back of Guochuan Lai’s tenure, Albion have a massive decision to make on whether to stick or twist with their in form frontman.

On the one hand, such a significant amount of money could be reinvested into key positions around the pitch, with the Baggies particularly seeking a creative playmaker to set up chances for other teammates.

But Maja has directly contributed to 11 of the 19 goals West Brom have scored so far in the second tier, and such a big loss at the top end of the pitch could have repercussions on their final league position come the end of the season.

It’s proving to be an interesting saga to follow heading into the new year, with this decision crucially affecting where Albion will find themselves come May 2025.