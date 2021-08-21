West Brom and Fulham handed boost in transfer pursuit as club’s transfer stance outlined

Spezia are going to be willing to allow in-demand forward M’Bala Nzola to leave the club before the transfer window closes as Cagliari and Udinese enter the race for the 25-year-old, according to Citta Della Spezia.

It has already been reported that both West Brom and Fulham are interested in making a potential move for Nzola before the transfer window comes to a close.

Both sides are believed to have made contact with Spezia over a possible move for the 25-year-old.

It is also believed that Nzola could be available for a fee of around €7 million (£6 million) and that there are also clubs from Turkey and Portugal that are interested in his services.

The latest report from Citta Della Spezia, has now revealed that Spezia are willing to allow the forward to leave the club before the window closes with him no longer featuring heavily in their plans for this season.

That comes despite the 25-year-old scoring 11 goals in 25 league appearances last term.

It is believed that both Cagliari and Udinese have now been alerted to his potential availability and that they are ready to rival Fulham and West Brom for his signature.

The verdict

This is something of a blow to West Brom and Fulham’s chances of signing Nzola in the sense that they are now facing competition from clubs in Serie A for his signature.

The 25-year-old will therefore potentially have a major decision to make over whether to remain in the Italian top-flight or to the Championship.

Both Cagliari and Udinese should have the finances to meet the £6 million fee that Spezia could demand for the forward.

However, it remains to be seen whether West Brom or Fulham are willing to move to that level of transfer fee to secure his signature.

It is a surprise to see Spezia not be keen to keep hold of Nzola considering that he managed to star for them last season in Serie A with his attacking output.

It might be a case of them needing the financial injection from his sale as opposed to not valuing him on the field.

West Brom and Fulham should be encouraged by this update in the sense that it at least seems like Spezia are not going to stand in his way of a potential exit.