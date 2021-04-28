West Brom and Fulham enter race to sign in-demand Sheffield Wednesday man

West Brom and Fulham have entered the race to sign Sheffield Wednesday forward Josh Windass according to The Star.

Windass has caught the eye with some impressive performances for the Owls this term, even though they’ve struggled for momentum in this year’s campaign.

The 27-year-old has scored ten goals and been on hand to provide six assists for his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates in all competitions this term, although his efforts look as though they’re not going to be enough as the Owls battle to stay in the Championship this term.

Darren Moore’s side are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and find themselves four points adrift of safety with just two matches remaining of their 2020/21 season.

It has previously been reported by Football Insider that the likes of Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Stoke City were keen on reaching an agreement to land Windass’ signature in the summer transfer window, but they now face tough competition to strike a deal with the Owls.

Fulham and West Brom are both currently playing their football in the Premier League, but look as though they could be fighting a losing battle in their efforts to stay in the top-flight.

They could potentially be preparing for life back in the Championship in the near future, and it appears as though both clubs are keen on signing Windass ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Windass and his Sheffield Wednesday team-mates are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Nottingham Forest, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle at Hillsborough.

The Verdict:

You can understand Fulham and West Brom’s thinking with this one.

Windass has caught the eye with some impressive showings with Sheffield Wednesday, and it looks as though they’re going to be relegated into League One this term.

Therefore, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see Windass leave the club in favour of sticking around in the Championship, and he’s evidently not short of offers at this stage.

West Brom and Fulham are likely to be playing their football in the second-tier next term, and Windass could play a key role in firing either side back up into the Premier League. He’s got a tough decision to make on which team he heads to in the summer.